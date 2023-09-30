The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

In September 2023 Almost 10 Million Sites Were Lost, According to New Report

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 30, 2023



THE September 2023 Web Server Survey from Netcraft has just been released. Netcraft recently secured some more funding and it changed its branding a little. The numbers that it reports are nevertheless the same and thus comparable. What stands out this time around is further demise of the Web, as 8.7 million sites were lost in one month and the main gain is Web bloat, i.e. more connected servers, possibly added to deal with crap like "webapps". To quote:

In the September 2023 survey we received responses from 1,085,035,470 sites across 254,776,456 domains and 12,274,854 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 8.7 million sites and 682,961 domains, but a gain of 112,383 web-facing computers. [...] The inverse is true for Apache, with it gaining 2.1 million sites (+0.93%) and 396,091 domains (+0.68%), but losing 231,789 active sites (-0.57%) and 11,749 computers (-0.37%). Additionally, Apache lost 1,881 sites in the top 1 million, reducing its share to 20.49% (-0.19pp).

Microsoft is also down by a lot in this category, but the text from Netcraft does not cover it. Netcraft's tables barely even name Microsoft anymore; Microsoft shrank so much that it slipped outside the top 4 or 5. It's below notability thresholds.

The future isn't the Web; it's something else, maybe riding on top of the same conduit that made up the Net. █