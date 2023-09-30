In September 2023 Almost 10 Million Sites Were Lost, According to New Report
THE September 2023 Web Server Survey from Netcraft has just been released. Netcraft recently secured some more funding and it changed its branding a little. The numbers that it reports are nevertheless the same and thus comparable. What stands out this time around is further demise of the Web, as 8.7 million sites were lost in one month and the main gain is Web bloat, i.e. more connected servers, possibly added to deal with crap like "webapps". To quote:
In the September 2023 survey we received responses from 1,085,035,470 sites across 254,776,456 domains and 12,274,854 web-facing computers. This reflects a loss of 8.7 million sites and 682,961 domains, but a gain of 112,383 web-facing computers.
[...]
The inverse is true for Apache, with it gaining 2.1 million sites (+0.93%) and 396,091 domains (+0.68%), but losing 231,789 active sites (-0.57%) and 11,749 computers (-0.37%). Additionally, Apache lost 1,881 sites in the top 1 million, reducing its share to 20.49% (-0.19pp).
Microsoft is also down by a lot in this category, but the text from Netcraft does not cover it. Netcraft's tables barely even name Microsoft anymore; Microsoft shrank so much that it slipped outside the top 4 or 5. It's below notability thresholds.
The future isn't the Web; it's something else, maybe riding on top of the same conduit that made up the Net. █