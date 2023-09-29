Windows and Microsoft Failed the World on Computer Security
LAST year we started posting a lot of news about security incidents here in Tux Machines. Typically entitled "Security Leftovers," those posts contained examples of the latest breaches, many of them due to Microsoft (Windows Total Cost of Ownership or "TCO" for short).
The world has gradually moved away from Microsoft, but the migration is not absolute and it is by no means complete, especially at the client end/side. All those ransomware stories you read about typically involve some Windows machine, e.g. a PC user allowing an intruder to get in and lock lots of files.
If more people adopted GNU/Linux, that would not necessarily solve security breaches, but they would be significantly reduced in number and frequency.
We plan to resume posting as many security news picks as we did weeks ago (prior to server migration; Tux Machines is on Debian now). But more commentary may be needed regarding operating systems along with similar aspects. The media fails to cover this or covers this very poorly. █