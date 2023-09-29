The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Windows and Microsoft Failed the World on Computer Security

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Sep 29, 2023



LAST year we started posting a lot of news about security incidents here in Tux Machines. Typically entitled "Security Leftovers," those posts contained examples of the latest breaches, many of them due to Microsoft (Windows Total Cost of Ownership or "TCO" for short).

The world has gradually moved away from Microsoft, but the migration is not absolute and it is by no means complete, especially at the client end/side. All those ransomware stories you read about typically involve some Windows machine, e.g. a PC user allowing an intruder to get in and lock lots of files.

If more people adopted GNU/Linux, that would not necessarily solve security breaches, but they would be significantly reduced in number and frequency.

We plan to resume posting as many security news picks as we did weeks ago (prior to server migration; Tux Machines is on Debian now). But more commentary may be needed regarding operating systems along with similar aspects. The media fails to cover this or covers this very poorly. █