Raspberry Pi 5 is Great News for GNU/Linux and Free Software
YESTERDAY morning Marius was first to post in Tux Machines about the Raspberry Pi 5. Rianne and I both have a Raspberry Pi 4 (hers is a 400, which means it is neatly lodged inside a keyboard) and we're happy with the product. Mine is 3 years old, hers is about 1.5 years old. There have been experiencing no hardware issues.
What's very revolutionary about the Raspberry Pi isn't just its power and size. It's the cost, too.
Running an entire desktop on some small board that can run on AAA batteries is a whole different ballpark. It's a game changer for BSDs and GNU/Linux. █