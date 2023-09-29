Security: The bogus CVE problem, European Cyber Resilience Act, and Patches
-
The bogus CVE problem
The "Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures" (CVE) system was launched late in the previous century (September 1999) to track vulnerabilities in software. Over the years since, it has had a somewhat checkered reputation, along with some some attempts to replace it, but CVE numbers are still the only effective way to track vulnerabilities. While that can certainly be useful, the CVE-assignment (and severity scoring) process is not without its problems. The prominence of CVE numbers, and the consequent increase in "reputation" for a reporter, have combined to create a system that can be—and is—actively gamed. Meanwhile, the organizations that oversee the system are ultimately not doing a particularly stellar job.
A recent incident highlights some of the problems inherent in the system. CVE-2020-19909, which is an integer-overflow bug in the curl tool and library for URL-based data transfers that was only reported to the project in 2023. In a blog post describing the mess, curl maintainer Daniel Stenberg said that a message to the curl-library mailing list on August 25 alerted the project that the CVE had become public the week before.
-
The European Cyber Resilience Act
The security of digital products has become a topic of regulation in recent years. Currently, the European Union is moving forward with another new law, which, if it comes into effect in a form close to the current draft, will affect software developers worldwide. This new proposal, called the "Cyber Resilience Act" (CRA), brings mandatory security requirements on all digital products, both software and hardware, that are available in Europe. While it aims at a worthy goal, the proposal is causing a stir among open-source communities.
There is a reason why the open-source world has concerns: the legislation indirectly defines who is responsible for the security of open source and who should pay to improve the current state. In addition, it puts the responsibility on individual developers and foundations hosting open-source projects instead of the manufacturers of goods embedding the software. It could have important consequences for open source across the globe.
-
Security updates for Thursday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (ncurses), Fedora (emacs, firecracker, firefox, libkrun, python-oauthlib, and virtiofsd), Mageia (glibc and vim), Oracle (18), SUSE (bind, binutils, busybox, cni, cni-plugins, container-suseconnect, containerd, curl, exempi, ffmpeg, firefox, go1.19-openssl, go1.20-openssl, gpg2, grafana, gsl, gstreamer-plugins-bad, gstreamer-plugins-base, libpng15, libwebp, mutt, nghttp2, open-vm-tools, pmix, python-brotlipy, python3, python310, qemu, quagga, rubygem-actionview-5_1, salt, supportutils, xen, and xrdp), and Ubuntu (libwebp, minidlna, puma, and python2.7, python3.5).
-
Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Oracle (libtiff), Red Hat (libtiff, nodejs:16, and nodejs:18), Slackware (mozilla), SUSE (bind, cacti, cacti-spine, ImageMagick, kernel, libwebp, netatalk, open-vm-tools, postfix, quagga, wire, and wireshark), and Ubuntu (cups, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-hwe, linux-azure, linux-azure-4.15, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-4.15, linux-hwe, linux-oracle, linux-bluefield, and linux-bluefield, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-5.4).