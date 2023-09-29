Security: The bogus CVE problem, European Cyber Resilience Act, and Patches

The "Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures" (CVE) system was launched late in the previous century (September 1999) to track vulnerabilities in software. Over the years since, it has had a somewhat checkered reputation, along with some some attempts to replace it, but CVE numbers are still the only effective way to track vulnerabilities. While that can certainly be useful, the CVE-assignment (and severity scoring) process is not without its problems. The prominence of CVE numbers, and the consequent increase in "reputation" for a reporter, have combined to create a system that can be—and is—actively gamed. Meanwhile, the organizations that oversee the system are ultimately not doing a particularly stellar job.

A recent incident highlights some of the problems inherent in the system. CVE-2020-19909, which is an integer-overflow bug in the curl tool and library for URL-based data transfers that was only reported to the project in 2023. In a blog post describing the mess, curl maintainer Daniel Stenberg said that a message to the curl-library mailing list on August 25 alerted the project that the CVE had become public the week before.