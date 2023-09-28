What the New Generation of Tux Machines Will Look Like
AT RISK of repeating oneself too much, Tux Machines is fast approaching its twentieth anniversary. Rianne and I still remember the 15th anniversary party like it was yesterday or only a few years ago (same year that COVID-19 broke out, 2019!). We still remember older layouts of the site.
Tux Machines needed to change because the Web is changing and Drupal changes too fast. We already got rid of Drupal and turned all Drupal pages into static pages. Now there's another new issue as material on the Web is drying up; many news sites disappeared and remnants of old sites don't keep up with the same quality and pace. It's still possible to fish/look for news, but the yield is getting smaller each month. Eventually it's possible that the Web will just die. Gemini has promise (we've been there for a year already), but it depends on momentum; seeing how Social Control Media wanes, there's no guarantee Gemini will meaningfully replace the Web. We really don't know what will eventually happen to the Web, but it's becoming more proprietary over time.
I will try to write my own articles about GNU/Linux here. Over at Techrights I'll cover less GNU/Linux-centric issues. █