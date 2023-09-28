The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Firefox 119 doesn’t look like it comes with big changes, but only a few improvements here and there. For example, it promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome.

Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

What the New Generation of Tux Machines Will Look Like

AT RISK of repeating oneself too much, Tux Machines is fast approaching its twentieth anniversary. Rianne and I still remember the 15th anniversary party like it was yesterday or only a few years ago (same year that COVID-19 broke out, 2019!). We still remember older layouts of the site.

Tux Machines needed to change because the Web is changing and Drupal changes too fast. We already got rid of Drupal and turned all Drupal pages into static pages. Now there's another new issue as material on the Web is drying up; many news sites disappeared and remnants of old sites don't keep up with the same quality and pace. It's still possible to fish/look for news, but the yield is getting smaller each month. Eventually it's possible that the Web will just die. Gemini has promise (we've been there for a year already), but it depends on momentum; seeing how Social Control Media wanes, there's no guarantee Gemini will meaningfully replace the Web. We really don't know what will eventually happen to the Web, but it's becoming more proprietary over time.

I will try to write my own articles about GNU/Linux here. Over at Techrights I'll cover less GNU/Linux-centric issues. █