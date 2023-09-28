Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55 (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard).

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on. Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

Firefox 119 doesn’t look like it comes with big changes, but only a few improvements here and there. For example, it promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome.

Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.

Prominent GNOME developer Michael Catanzaro announced today the release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, which suggests a final release date “set in stone” for March 20th, 2024.

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

This release backports important security updates from Firefox 115.3.0esr. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118.

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 28, 2023



Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Connectivity-wise, Raspberry Pi 5 comes with dual-band Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 LE, two USB 3.0 ports supporting simultaneous 5Gbps operation, two USB 2.0 ports, as well as a Gigabit Ethernet port with PoE+ support, which requires a separate PoE+ HAT that will be available shortly after the SBC’s release.

Read on