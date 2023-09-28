It's Not About a Brand
HOURS ago Rianne linked to some coverage of GNU turning 40, e.g. [1, 2].
When GNU started my age was 1. So I was not always a GNU/Linux user. It was infeasible as when it all started in 1983 there was no GNU yet, just a plan or a roadmap.
Choosing GNU/Linux isn't just about choosing a brand; there's a philosophy or one might say "lifestyle" behind it. It's about sharing as opposed to hoarding, i.e. it's intrinsically different from choosing between Apple and Microsoft or between Firefox and Brave.
This site currently has half a dozen people with direct server access and many readers from all around the world. We plan to publish more original articles again. Some articles will assemble items from the news and add commentary to these. We want to bring awareness to more people and we wish to correct/rectify FUD. █