Linux 7.2-rc2

It's Sunday afternoon, and rc2 is out. Things look very normal - it's not a small rc2, but it's in line with recent releases, and slightly smaller than rc2 was in 7.1. Let's see how that all continues, but so far so good.

The diffstat looks normal too, with about half the patch being drivers - the usual suspects accounting for the bulk of it. The rest being spread all over (but mostly filesystems and networking).

The only slightly unusual thing is the header file split where mod_devicetable.h was split into multiple smaller per-subsystem device-id headers, which is how it should always have been done, but wasn't. It's a cleanup, but it also means that we have one fewer of those monster headers that causes almost everything to be recompiled if you touch it - even when the changes are relevant only to a few small files.

Anyway, that shows up in the diffstat, but is hopefully not really visible any other way as all the users hopefully got updates properly. Knock wood.

Shortlog appended for your pleasure - easy enough to scrool through to get a quick feel for the kinds of things that have been going on. Nothing really stands out..

Linus