Security in Linux and Security Leftovers

Recently a person reported a bug in APT saying that TLS is failing on FIPS systems with MD5 errors, and suggested we call ERR_clear_error() around TLS operations.

Like any serious software engineer would do, I said No. Just because one component failed to handle its errors does not mean I can go around and discard all errors in another place - the program should have failed earlier (or discarded the error when it was determined to be safe).