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Debian: LinuxSparky, Debian Work by Ben Hutchings, and Debian-Based Tails 7.9.1
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Sparky GNU/Linux ☛ Sparky news 2026/06
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Ben Hutchings: FOSS activity in June 2026
This month’s work was dominated by the transition of Debian 12 “bookworm” to support by the LTS team, and by review of some large updates to GNU/Linux stable branches.
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tails 7.9.1 | The Tor Project
For example, if an attacker was able to exploit other unknown security vulnerabilities in an application included in Tails, they might then use CVE-2026-46331 to take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.
This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.