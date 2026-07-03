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GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing
Highlights of GNOME 51 “A Coruña” include a new API to generate QR codes, support for the input capture portal to integrate with the clipboard, improved screencasting by minimizing stage paints and buffer copies, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and support for saving and restoring monitor brightness.
GNOME 51 also removes support for legacy NVIDIA graphics drivers (EGLStream / EGLDevice) on Wayland. According to the devs, this has been replaced with the standard DMA buffer passing protocol in Wayland using GBM for buffer allocation and KMS directly for interacting with the kernel.