news
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
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KDE SC/Qt
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Week 5: KWallet XML Import & Password Generator
This week I shipped two new features for KeepSecret. KWallet XML Import (!34)
The Import menu on the wallet page is now a submenu with two options: [...]
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It's FOSS ☛ FOSS Weekly #26.27: Dev Mode in KDE Linux, Local Hey Hi (AI), De-Google Android, Free Terminal Starter Course, KDE Step and More
To Hey Hi (AI) or not to Hey Hi (AI), that is the intelligent question.
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GNOME Desktop/GTK
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GNOME ☛ Toluwaleke Ogundipe: GPU Reset Recovery in Mutter: A Progress Update
It’s overdue, but here is my first progress update. If you haven’t read my introductory post, the short version: I’m implementing GPU reset recovery in Mutter, the Wayland compositor at the heart of GNOME Shell. When the GPU encounters a hardware- or driver-level fault and resets, invalidating the EGL context and wiping out all allocated GPU memory, Mutter currently has no way to recover. My project aims to change that.
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