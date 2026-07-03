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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2026



Quoting: GnuPG 2.5.21 Released With Kyber Support as 2.4 Reaches End of Life - FOSS Force —

On Thursday Werner Koch, the chief technology officer for the GnuPG project, announced through the Gnu mailing list that GnuPG 2.5.21 has been released.

“This release adds a few new features and fixes some bugs,” he said, adding that the main features in the 2.5 series are improvements for 64-bit Windows and the introduction of Kyber (now officially named ML‑KEM and standardized as FIPS 203) as PQC encryption algorithm. This is important because ML‑KEM is one of the cryptographic algorithms that US agencies are expected to use to future‑proof for the quantum age.

Looking ahead, Koch added, “Other than PQC support the 2.6 series will not differ a lot from 2.4 because the majority of changes are internal to make use of newer features from the supporting libraries.”