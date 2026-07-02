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I turned my old Galaxy phone into a pocket Linux server with Termux
Quoting: I turned my old Galaxy phone into a pocket Linux server with Termux —
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If you have an old phone lying around or like to experiment on your current devices, Termux is probably my favorite app. I decided to use an old Samsung phone, specifically my wife's old Samsung phone, to build a pocket Linux server. My plan is to use the server as a home for my Syncthing drive that's more convenient and portable for my purposes.
Termux is certainly one of my most used apps—I use it for hobbies, RSS, music, some video editing, home lab experiments, and to monitor my phone's systems or test various functions. So I was excited to try yet another experiment for this awesome app.