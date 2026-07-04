news
OMG Ubuntu on Canonical/Ubuntu News: Rust Mania, Slop, and Snap 'Store'
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu is swapping its time sync tool for a Rust-based version
Canonical wants ntpd-rs, a Rust rewrite of NTP (Network Time Protocol), to become Ubuntu’s default time sync client. To help get there, Canonical has become a Gold Sponsor of the Trifecta Tech Foundation, the non-profit behind ntpd-rs, committing €40,000 a year to help fund its memory-safe software projects. The goal is to make the Rust-based version the default time sync client and server in Ubuntu 27.04, and it will be made it available for testing in Ubuntu 26.10, out in October. Eventually, it’ll also replace chrony, linuxptp and gpsd for time-syncing use cases, according to Jon Seager, Ubuntu VP of Engineering at Canonical.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu’s new ‘Myna’ Hey Hi (AI) lets you talk instead of type – here’s how
Ubuntu is working on speech-to-text Hey Hi (AI) transcription so you can talk to type. It's powered by project Myna. Here's how it'll work and why it's adding it.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Snap Store will be down for maintenance this weekend
Canonical’s Snap Store will be shutting down for database maintenance at the weekend, meaning users won’t be able to install or update snaps until it’s back online. The planned downtime is expected to last for four hours, starting on Sunday, 5 July 2026 at 22:00 UTC and ending on Monday, 6 July at 02:00 UTC. During the maintenance you will not be able to install or update snaps.