news
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.2 Release Candidate
Two weeks have passed since the release of Linux kernel 7.1 and the opening of the merge window for Linux kernel 7.2 for contributors to submit their patches, which means that it’s now time to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) versions during the next couple of months, every Sunday afternoon.
As expected, during this two-week merge window, Linux 7.2 received many new features and improvements. Some notable ones include support for devres-based management of ACPI notify handlers, initial HDMI 2.1 FRL support to the AMDGPU driver, initial CRI platform support for the Intel Xe driver, and Intel CPU model number support for Panther Lake R series.