news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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IBM HR "Process is Similar to Raising Farm Animals"
IBM "silent layoffs" won't stop
New
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Links 02/07/2026: China "Ethnic Unity" Law a Global Threat, "EU Imposes €3 Duty on Parcels From China"
Links for the day
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Japan's Share of GNU/Linux Has More Than Doubled
GNU/Linux now sits around 3.5% compared to about 1% two years ago
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'Largest Single Layoff Event In Gaming History' or 'Largest Single Layoff Event In Microsoft History'?
we need whistleblowers, not official or semi-official statements from Microsoft
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Off-putting Terms or Behaviour That Keep Women Away From Areas of Technology (Not What IBM and GAFAM Tell Us)
the use of language
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Microsoft Windows "Goes South" in South America, GNU/Linux Popularity Soaring
Brazil and its neighbours must have paid attention to what happened earlier this year in Venezuela
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It's Not the Layoffs, It's the Debt
PIPs and/or "silent layoffs" are about the companies flouting obligations to staff, reducing or eliminating the compensation packages
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Cutting Ribbons in Sintra While the EPO Burns
Like the Roman Emperor Nero, Campinos fiddles in Sintra while the EPO burns
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In Spain, GNU/Linux Now Measured at 5.5%
Microsoft and Windows are generally shrinking
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North America: GNU/Linux Leaps to 8% "Market Share"
the trend is clear
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statCounter: GNU/Linux Has Risen to All-Time High of 6% Worldwide (July 2026)
GNU/Linux has massive gains
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Not Tolerating Death Threats
Death threads are a serious matter
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Silent Layoffs, 'Happy' Layoffs, and 'Buyouts' (Pretending to Voluntarily Retire)
We've been seeing lots of that at IBM and Microsoft
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 125 Out of 200: Litigants in Person (LIPs) Handling American Lawfare Funded by Third Parties (About a Million Pounds for 100 Kilograms of Legal Papers)
An appeal to the Court of Appeal can be justified at one point
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Attacks on the Sites
These are clearly censorship attempts
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Links 02/07/2026: Microsoft May be Shutting Down 5+ Studios, Slop Got Too Expensive, "RAMpocalypse" Discussed
Links for the day
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, July 01, 2026
IRC logs for Wednesday, July 01, 2026
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Gemini Links 02/07/2026: Kondo, Theological Thought, and X4
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Thursday contains all the text.
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