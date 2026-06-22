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Announcing AnduinOS 2.0 Beta: The Declarative Revolution and the New Era of Distro Engineering
This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system. Listening closely to community feedback regarding maintainability and package management, we have completely reimagined how AnduinOS is built, distributed, and maintained.
We are officially leaving the era of "remastering" behind and stepping into the era of true Distro Engineering.
From Shell Scripts to a Declarative Architecture
Historically, many custom Linux distributions relied on fragile imperative Bash scripts for system configuration. With v2.0.0, we have thrown that approach out the window.
AnduinOS is now assembled within a pristine, sandboxed debootstrap and chroot pipeline. At the heart of this revolution is the introduction of aosproj & apkg— XML-based declarative Domain Specific Language and automated compilation toolchain. Instead of hacking the system post-install, the AnduinOS core is now meticulously modularized into 56 standalone native .deb packages.