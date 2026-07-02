news
Games: Godot, Steam Deck, Linux for Sega Genesis, Bottles
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Godot Engine ☛ Release candidate: Godot 4.7.1 RC 1
The de-specialized edition of a cult classic!
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Private and community servers for Minecraft and COD are illegal and amount to piracy, ESA tells California Senate — Stop Killing Games-backed bill fails to pass committee
The Entertainment Software Association, in its infinite wisdom, has told a California Senate committee that private and community servers are illegal and amount to piracy.
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Steam Deck and Wayland
A while ago, Steam OS 3.8 was released. Among its many improvements, it includes a particularly important one for the Desktop Mode: it finally uses a Wayland session by default.
There are many reasons why this is important for both us and our users. It is more stable, more feature-rich, and does a better job showcasing what Plasma can do.
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BoingBoing ☛ Linux for Sega Genesis
A peculiarity of Sega's fondly-remembered Dreamcast game console was that it was compatible with Windows CE, a minimal version of Microsoft's desktop operating system. But that's nothing. Now you can have Linux on a Sega Genesis/Megadrive, thanks to Daniel Palmer. "Is this a joke?" he writes. "No."
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WINE or Emulation
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XDA ☛ Bottles is how you should actually run Windows apps on Linux
Wine is an incredible piece of technology that has been enabling users to run Windows apps on Linux for years. Thanks to contributions by Valve through the Proton project, Wine has evolved massively in recent years, and a lot of games are now playable on Linux this way, with a lot of apps also being functional this way.
But while Wine is great in itself, Bottles is really how you should be running Windows apps on Linux. It's more reliable, cleaner, and it can properly support more apps.
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