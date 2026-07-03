Free and Open Source Software

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9to5Linux

Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages

Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7

Coming seven months after Ultramarine 43, the Ultramarine 44 release is based on the Fedora Linux 44 distribution and comes with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment on the flagship edition, which features the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites built on Qt 6.11.1.

Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD

Powered by an Intel Ultra 5-115U (Meteor Lake) processor with 8 cores, 10 threads, up to 4.2 GHz clock speed with Turbo, and Intel Arc Xe-LPG Graphics, the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi tablet features a generous 13-inch display with 2K (1600×2560px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point capacitive touch.

KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.

System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-Go compact USB-C KVM supports WiFi 6 and 4K capture

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support

Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tails 7.9.1

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2026

knock-rs

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Announcing AnduinOS 2.0 Beta: The Declarative Revolution and the New Era of Distro Engineering

  
This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system

 
KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit

  
KaOS Linux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download as the first ISO snapshot using Dinit as the default init system instead of systemd. Here’s what’s new!

 
Kali Linux 2026.2 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and New Tools

  
Kali Linux 2026.2 ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution is now available for download with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop offerings, new tools, Kali NetHunter uUpdates, and more.

 
KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows

  
KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows

 
KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series

  
KDE Gear 26.04.3 open-source software suite is now available with various bug fixes and small improvements for your favorite KDE applications.

 
Red Hat Parrots Buzzwords and Promotes Plagiarism (IBM's Goal) - to the Point of Censoring and Killing Communities

  
Self inflicted wound

 
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

  
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.

 
Samsung A54 report 12 - One UI 8.5 update and more

  
It's not like I'm going to grab some other Android and go


  
 


 
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% in Panama [original]

  
It seems to have increased this month

 
Android Leftovers

  
Google Wallet on Android rolling out order tracking dashboard using Gmail

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
GnuPG 2.5.21 Released With Kyber Support as 2.4 Reaches End of Life

  
On Thursday Werner Koch, the chief technology officer for the GnuPG project

 
If you like COSMIC Desktop, you'll love its new system monitor

  
If you like to see and manage your system processes on Linux

 
GNU/Linux in Jamaica in 2026 [original]

  
some bumps for GNU/Linux

 
Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages

  
Calibre 9.11 open-source e-book manager is now available for download with support for exporting annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format and other changes.

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7

  
Ultramarine 44 Linux distribution is now available for download based on Fedora Linux 44 and Linux kernel 7.0, and featuring the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment.

 
Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD

  
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers

  
FOSS and more

 
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems

  
mostly GNU/Linux news

 
Kernel Space: Bugs, Compatibility, and Leak of Upcoming Products

  
Linux related leftovers

 
Programming: Development With R, CRAN, and Memories of Perl Insight

  
4 picks for today

 
Debian: LinuxSparky, Debian Work by Ben Hutchings, and Debian-Based Tails 7.9.1

  
Debian leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: PaperBoy, Raspberry Pi, and More

  
Hardware news

 
FSF / Software Freedom: Ensuring freedom, one blob at a time; GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring eighteen new GNU releases

  
FSF picks

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches and more

 
Gravitating Towards Minimalism in GNU/Linux

  
2 recent articles

 
Games: Godot, Steam Deck, Linux for Sega Genesis, Bottles

  
Games related leftovers

 
GNU/Linux: Overclocking, Déjà Dup, VirtualBox, and More

  
Applications and more

 
Barry Kauler on Latest in EasyOS: EasySR, Zarfy, and More

  
distro updates

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
Barbados: GNU/Linux Measured at All-Time High of 15.5% [original]

  
Are these tourists who bring laptops?

 
Android Leftovers

  
Survey says this buried Android feature is a popular tool for those in the know

 
5 Windows habits that were sabotaging my Linux experience

  
Switching to Linux isn't just about learning new software; it's a process of unlearning years of Windows muscle memory

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Review

  
This is free and open source software

 
Week 5: KWallet XML Import & Password Generator

  
This week I shipped two new features for KeepSecret

 
Ahead of Independence Day GNU/Linux Soars to 8.24% in United States Of America [original]

  
GNU/Linux rises above 8%

 
statCounter Sees The Netherlands Leading the Way in GNU/Linux Growth in Europe [original]

  
Probably the biggest or sharpest gain in Europe this month

 
Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Argentina, GNU/Linux Rises Above 5% [original]

  
its population is large enough for meaningful statistics to be gathered and visualised

 
In the United Kingdom, GNU/Linux Has Leapfrogged the 5% Mark [original]

  
This is a first

 
Android Leftovers

  
This 11-inch Android Auto screen might be overkill, but it's fantastic for the price

 
6 Backup Tools for Linux Users of All Kind

  
From desktop servers, from single machine to a fleet, here are the backup tools you could explore for your Linux system(s)

 
We're campaigning for free software. We need your help

  
I'm Greg Farough, the campaigns manager of the Free Software Foundation (FSF)

 
I turned my old Galaxy phone into a pocket Linux server with Termux

  
I decided to use an old Samsung phone, specifically my wife's old Samsung phone, to build a pocket Linux server

 
This is the Linux distro that convinced me to finally uninstall Windows

  
For nearly 10 years, I dual-booted Linux and Windows

 
Best Free and Open Source Software: June 2026 Updates

  
We’re here to champion free and open-source software, celebrate the projects that deserve wider attention, and help readers find the very best tools the community has to offer

 
Games: DRM, PlayStation 5 Linux Project, Microsoft XBox "Bloodbath"

  
mostly GamingOnLinux

 
Threats to Kill [original]

  
Death threads are a serious matter

 
This month in KDE Linux: June 2026

  
Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux” — KDE’s in-progress operating system

 
RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support

  
Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers

 
Shutdowns at Microsoft [original]

  
Microsoft is not as powerful as it used to be

 
I've tested many portable Linux distros, but PorteuX is the one I keep on my USB drive

  
Ever longed for a Linux distro to have with you at all times

 
Won't be Censored [original]

  
These are clearly censorship attempts

 
In 5 Years Microsoft's Vista 11 Secured Very Small Share, GNU/Linux Growing [original]

  
GNU/Linux is measured at 5.5%

 
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.2 Release Candidate

  
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 7.2 kernel series for public testing. Here’s what to expect!

 
Distributions and Operating Systems Leftovers

  
LWN and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
LWN on Linux Kernel, BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit

  
LWN articles

 
Recent Videos/Audiocasts/Shows About GNU/Linux

  
via Invidious

 
Hurricane in DR Congo [original]

  
Harry Kane saved the day today

 
Security Leftovers

  
Security patches, breaches, more

 
today's leftovers

  
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and more

 
HamsterOS Crams Complete Graphical Desktop onto 1.44 MB Floppy

  
It’s not every day that there’s a new OS in the works for 386 and 486-era hardware, but [John Swiderski] let us know he working hard to bring HamsterOS to retrocomputing enthusiasts everywhere

 
Red Hat Trying to Sell Slop Instead of GNU/Linux (IBM Sells False Promises)

  
as usual, again

 
K Desktop Environment/KDE Development Updates

  
3 KDE picks

 
Canonical/Ubuntu: ROS 2, Pushing Rust Everywhere, and Old Gimmicks Rebranded as "Hey Hi"

  
Ubuntu based things

 
New Videos About EasyOS

  
EasyOS the distro

 
Mageia 10 Released

  
Mageia 10 is a GNU/Linux distribution for your computer, released by the Mageia community

 
Games: Steam Machines, Godot News, and Linux on Consoles

  
gaming picks

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers

 
Kernel Space: Bugs, Patches, and Engineering

  
Linux leftovers

 
EuroBSDCon 2026 Travel Grant and Dan Langille on FreeBSD

  
BSD leftovers

 
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More

  
hardware picks

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development related picks

 
Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

  
Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with a new HSI attribute for coreboot verified boot, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, as well as various other improvements.

 
Games: Steam Deck, Blending Vampire Survivors, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
Wine 11.12

  
The Wine development release 11.12 is now available

 
Red Hat: Lightspeed and LLM Slop

  
Lightspeed and bad stuff

 
Open Hardware Leftovers

  
mostly Hackaday

 
Android Leftovers

  
I stopped an Android Auto disconnect loop by modifying one background power setting

 
Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Is Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS

  
Raspberry Pi OS 2026-06-18 is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, new default touchscreen associations, new icons, updated Labwc Wayland compositor, and more.

 
I found the Linux tool that shows what's using your disk space — and lets you clean it up instantly

  
For these use cases, it's become my go-to tool for finding and purging bloat on Linux

 
GNOME or KDE Plasma: Choosing the wrong one can ruin your Linux experience

  
If you’re thinking about switching to Linux, you’re probably comparing distros like Ubuntu, Fedora

 
LibrePhone update, organizing locally, and more in issue 48 of the digital Bulletin

  
Our user freedoms are in serious danger. From multiple different Big Tech companies claiming they want to protect us while they steal our rights

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Enzo's First Test Can be His First Brass [original]

  
Today it is the first of July

 
Kubuntu Focus Goes Ultra

  
The Kubuntu Focus team has upped the performance ante of its M2 and Zr laptops with the latest, greatest CPUs from Intel

 
Purism: A tale of two releases

  
Welcome back!  In our last update, we announced the release of PureOS Crimson

 
Europe's Exit From Windows/Microsoft Has Accelerated [original]

  
Europe is well positioned to lead a migration to GNU/Linux and BSDs

 
KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps

  
KDE Plasma 6.7.2 is now available as the second point release to the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.

 
Gymware Running Linux Not Cheap [original]

  
There goes a stigma

 
Microsoft Layoffs Announced July 1, as Expected [original]

  
This helps show that the era of Windows is coming to an end, little by little...

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles