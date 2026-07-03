knock-rs is a port-knocking implementation written in Rust.

Port-knocking lets a server keep services such as SSH hidden behind a firewall until a client sends the correct sequence of connection attempts to predefined closed ports.

The software detects SYN packets rather than listening on the protected ports. When a valid sequence is received, it can run a configured command, such as adding or removing an iptables rule for the client IP address.

This is free and open source software.