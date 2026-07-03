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Free and Open Source Software
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knock-rs - port-knocking implementation
knock-rs is a port-knocking implementation written in Rust.
Port-knocking lets a server keep services such as SSH hidden behind a firewall until a client sends the correct sequence of connection attempts to predefined closed ports.
The software detects SYN packets rather than listening on the protected ports. When a valid sequence is received, it can run a configured command, such as adding or removing an iptables rule for the client IP address.
This is free and open source software.
Raqm - font library
Raqm is a small library that encapsulates the logic for complex text layout and provides a convenient API.
It provides bidirectional text support, shaping, and proper script itemization. As a result, Raqm can support most writing systems covered by Unicode.
This is free and open source software.
Webstudio - visual development platform
Webstudio is a visual development platform for developers, designers, and cross-functional teams.
It is an advanced visual website builder and Webflow alternative that connects to any headless CMS, supports all CSS properties, and can be hosted anywhere.
This is free and open source software.
Brute Force Detection (BFD) - log-based security tool
Brute Force Detection (BFD) is a log-based security tool that detects authentication failures and automatically bans hostile IP addresses on Linux servers.
Rather than using simple fixed failure counts, BFD uses exponential-decay pressure scoring. This helps distinguish occasional human password mistakes from sustained brute-force attacks.
This is free and open source software.
Relaticle - self-hosted CRM
Relaticle is a self-hosted CRM designed for people and AI-powered workflows.
It offers contact, company, opportunity, task, and note management, together with an MCP server so AI agents can interact with CRM data.
The software is built with Laravel and Filament. It offers a REST API, customizable data model, multi-team isolation, and support for self-hosting.
This is free and open source software.
ktlint-gradle-plugin - Gradle plugin
ktlint-gradle-plugin is a Gradle plugin that runs ktlint checks and code formatting in Kotlin projects.
The plugin adds tasks to Gradle projects for checking and formatting Kotlin source code. It supports Kotlin JVM, Kotlin Multiplatform, Android, and Kotlin/JS projects, and works with both .kt and .kts files.
When a supported Kotlin Gradle plugin is used, ktlint-gradle-plugin adds tasks to format Kotlin code and report lint errors. The standard Gradle check task can depend on linting, helping teams enforce a consistent Kotlin code style as part of their build process.
This is free and open source software.
Pango - library for layout and rendering of text
Pango is a library for layout and rendering of text, with an emphasis on internationalization. It can be used anywhere text layout is needed, although much of its development has been in the context of the GTK widget toolkit.
Pango is designed to be modular. The core layout engine can be used with different font backends, and its integration with Cairo provides a complete solution for high quality text handling and graphics rendering.
This is free and open source software.
Krayin CRM - self-hosted customer relationship management
Krayin CRM is a self-hosted customer relationship management solution built with Laravel and Vue.js.
It helps organisations manage leads, contacts, sales pipelines, quotes, products, activities, and customer lifecycle workflows from a web-based interface.
This is free and open source software.
ArcadeDB - multi-model database management system
ArcadeDB is a multi-model database management system built for applications that need to combine graph, document, key/value, search, time-series, vector, and geospatial data in a single engine.
It supports multiple query languages and protocols including SQL, Cypher, Gremlin, GraphQL, MongoDB Query Language, HTTP/JSON, Redis, and the MongoDB driver.
The software is written in Java and is designed for transactional workloads, ACID compliance, parallel query execution, full-text indexing, materialized views, and deployment from embedded use through Docker and Kubernetes.
This is free and open source software.
Ignite - static site generator for Swift developers
Ignite is a static site generator for Swift developers.
It lets developers build websites using Swift code with a SwiftUI-like syntax, generating static output that can be deployed to any ordinary web host.
The software offers a command-line tool for creating new sites, building them, and running a local preview server. It supports Markdown content, custom layouts, reusable site assets, and a wide range of built-in components for building richer static websites.
This is free and open source software.
Zed - high-performance code editor
Zed is a high-performance code editor built for speed, collaboration, and AI-assisted software development.
It is designed to provide a responsive editing environment while offering many of the features expected from a modern programming editor.
Zed supports language servers, debugging, Git workflows, extensions, Vim-style editing, remote development, and collaborative coding. It also integrates agentic coding tools and assistant features for developers who want AI support inside their editor.
This is free and open source software.
kraken - turn-key automatic text recognition system
kraken is a turn-key automatic text recognition system optimized for historical and non-Latin script material.
It’s designed as a universal text recognizer for the humanities, with trainable layout analysis, reading order detection, and character recognition. The software supports a wide range of scripts and output formats, making it useful for digitizing complex historical documents.
This is free and open source software.