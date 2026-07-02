news
Games: DRM, PlayStation 5 Linux Project, Microsoft XBox "Bloodbath"
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The death of physical media - Sony announced the end of PlayStation disc production | GamingOnLinux
One less reason to go with a traditional console for gaming - Sony announced they're killing off physical PlayStation media.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Carbon engine framework powering EVE Online is now open source | GamingOnLinux
Fenris Creations announced today that Carbon, their cross-platform game engine framework behind EVE Online (and EVE Frontier) is now completely open source.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ PlayStation 5 Linux project gets upgraded to support new firmware and PS5 Slim | GamingOnLinux
You should be able to do whatever you want with hardware you purchase - and the ps5-linux project for the PlayStation 5 continues expanding Linux support.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Conan Exiles Enhanced is getting a free four-part story expansion | GamingOnLinux
Funcom and Inflexion Games just announced a free four-part story expansion is coming for Conan Exiles Enhanced, starting July 21st.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Godot Engine to get stricter on AI contributed code | GamingOnLinux
The developers of the free, open source and cross-platform Godot Engine are adjusting their policies to get stricter on AI code contributions. Some of the people involved previously highlighted how they were beginning to drown in AI slop code pull requests, and they're finally doing something more formal about it.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ The Last Hour of an Epic TO THE MOON RPG gets a new trailer - the finale arrives in 2027 | GamingOnLinux
The Last Hour of an Epic TO THE MOON RPG finishes up the much loved To the Moon series from Freebird Games, with this finale set to arrive in 2027.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Diablo IV - Season 14 broke the game on Linux / SteamOS - Blizzard working on a fix | GamingOnLinux
Blizzard just launched Diablo IV - Season 14 bringing new content but they ended up breaking the game with Proton on Linux / SteamOS systems. Unfortunately, they didn't seem to do enough (or any?) testing to ensure it remained compatible. A continuing problem for gamers playing Windows games on Linux / SteamOS with Proton.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam update brings Steam Machine compatibility improvements, game resolution changes | GamingOnLinux
Valve launched the latest Steam update which brings more compatibility improvements for the Steam Machine.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ July 26 reminder - GamingOnLinux needs your support | GamingOnLinux
Hello readers - here's your reminder that GamingOnLinux is reader-funded and we need your support now more than ever. We're coming up to 17 years on Sunday, something I never thought would have been possible - but thanks to our supporters we continue going strong.
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Mashable ☛ Xbox layoffs, studio closures could start in days
Compulsion Games, Double Fine, and Ninja Theory round out the list of studios that might cease to exist as soon as next week, per previous reports. One of Xbox's major issues during the last decade or so has been a distinct inability to consistently ship first-party games, and shutting down or spinning off several studios is unlikely to help in that regard. Layoffs in other parts of the Xbox business that are not otherwise shutting down are also likely, per GamesBeat.