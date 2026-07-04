news
Today in Techrights
Updated This Past Day
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Being Prevented From Accessing One's Own System Means Getting Locked Out, Not Security
a metaphor
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3/4 (Three-Quarter) of Requests Seen by statCounter (Originating From Desktops/Laptops) Deemed to be "Linux" in San Marino
74% Linux, it says...
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The Linux Foundation Does Not Work for Linux, Definitely Not for Free Software
works for its biggest sponsors, i.e. companies like Microsoft, IBM, and others
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The European Patent Office's (EPO) Crisis Week Ends Today, the Rest of the Year Will be EPO Staff on Strike
The outcome of the two-day meeting won't change the fact that EPO staff is on strike for the whole year
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British Women Don't Want to Work for American Men Who Attack American Women
"[g]reeting clients and preparing beverages"
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Mass Layoff Event on June 30 at Red Hat? Let Us Know...
We are looking for more Red Hat whistleblowers
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IBM Red Hat Kicks Out the Community, Promotes Slop
It has gotten so bad
New
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Gemini Links 03/07/2026: Mindfulness Practice and "Slop Is Killing the Human Spirit"
Links for the day
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Links 03/07/2026: Openwashing of Slop in "Linux" Clothing and "Happy Birthday, America"
Links for the day
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John Been (reallinuxuser.com) May Have Crossed Over to the 'Dark Side' of LLM Slop
It 'smells' like it, a scanner seems to concur
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Who or What is "Nadeko"?
Fijxu's services make life a lot easier for Free software sticklers
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10 Years Since the World Lost Ian Murdock
My wife and I still use Debian, as does this site
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No, Microsoft is Not Laying Off 5,000-6,000 But a Lot More
There are "buyouts", "PIPs" (silence layoffs), pink slips, and future waves, not counting subsidiaries and contractors
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The Cyber Show's Andy and Helen Confronting 'Upgrades'
the latest from Andy and Helen
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statCounter Sees Almost 1 in 10 Desktops or Laptops in Egypt as GNU/Linux Workstations
10% "market share" (for GNU/Linux) was nearly attained last month
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The March of GNU/Linux in the Russian Ally, Belarus
record high for GNU/Linux in Belarus
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Technology is Getting Objectively Worse and Less Reliable
Something went horribly wrong
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FOSS Force 2026 Independence Drive Lacks Independence From GAFAM's 'Linux' Foundation
We're not trying to 'bash' FOSS Force
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News That Matters, News That's Exclusive, and News LLM Slop Will Never Get Right
Churning out blog posts just for quantity's sake was never our goal
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Independence and Software Freedom
Much work remains to be done
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European Patent Office (EPO) Series: Operation Monte Titano: Micro-State Diplomacy
On 28th May 2026 EPO President António Campinos paid a visit to the Most Serene Republic of San Marino where he was received with full diplomatic honours
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Links 03/07/2026: Slop "Isn’t Replacing Lawyers", "App Fatigue"
Links for the day
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Statement on This Week's DDoS Attacks
DDoS attacks are not a "badge of honour". They are a nuisance.
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Skinnerboxes as Health Problems and Impediments (Against Happiness)
skinnerboxes are a form of addiction
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Costa Ricans' Adoption of GNU/Linux Reaches New Highs
Windows is doing poorly in general
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Gaming on Windows is in Trouble, XBox is Practically Dead Already
It seems increasingly clear that Microsoft wants to get rid of XBox
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New Record for GNU/Linux in the World's Largest Muslim-Majority Population (287,983,025)
Will Indonesians leave GAFAM behind?
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SLAPP Censorship - Part 126 Out of 200: Becoming More Aggressive Against Us Only Proves Us Right
the police involved
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The Register MS Covers "AI" Because It Gets Paid to
A lot of noise "in the news" about "AI" is paid-for trash
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Over at Tux Machines...
GNU/Linux news for the past day
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IRC Proceedings: Thursday, July 02, 2026
IRC logs for Thursday, July 02, 2026
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Gemini Links 02/07/2026: OpenBGPD, Newt and OpenBSD, Indieweb Theme for Ghost
Links for the day
The corresponding text-only bulletin for Friday contains all the text.
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