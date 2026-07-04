GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: Hesitancy, Halloween Documents, and NotebookLM

It’s a tale of terror, paranoia, and skeletons in the closet. Back in the late 1990s, Microsoft was riding high, with the recent success of Windows 95 cementing its hold on the home and office desktop market. So high, in fact, that the US government was about to indict it for holding a monopoly over the industry.

Microsoft had long engaged in dubious practices to gain and retain a commanding lead in the market for operating systems and office applications. But a plucky upstart named Linux was stalking the digital halls, and Bill Gates’ company had started looking over its shoulder, nervously, in fear of its very survival. Then, somebody let the cat out of the bag...