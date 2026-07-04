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GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: Hesitancy, Halloween Documents, and NotebookLM
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HowTo Geek ☛ 3 reasons most people stick with Windows, even though Linux is free
You've probably heard about the recent AI controversies surrounding Windows, and you may have even heard of Linux as an alternative. Linux is a fantastic choice, but it's not for everyone—in fact, it's not for most. If you're an avid Windows user or a Linux enthusiast, I have three crucial reasons most users remain on Windows, even though Linux is entirely free.
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HowTo Geek ☛ I read the leaked Halloween Documents—here’s what Microsoft feared most about Linux
It’s a tale of terror, paranoia, and skeletons in the closet. Back in the late 1990s, Microsoft was riding high, with the recent success of Windows 95 cementing its hold on the home and office desktop market. So high, in fact, that the US government was about to indict it for holding a monopoly over the industry.
Microsoft had long engaged in dubious practices to gain and retain a commanding lead in the market for operating systems and office applications. But a plucky upstart named Linux was stalking the digital halls, and Bill Gates’ company had started looking over its shoulder, nervously, in fear of its very survival. Then, somebody let the cat out of the bag...
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HowTo Geek ☛ I used NotebookLM to wrangle a month of research—here's where it fell apart
I have a habit of starting technical projects by hoarding every scrap of documentation I can find before I write a single line of code or flip a single switch. I hate the idea of breaking anything, so I am very careful beforehand. That works fine until the pile gets big enough that finding anything again turns into its own project. Using a PS4 as a spare CPU/GPU has become my white whale, but it is so much easier since I spent a month feeding my research material to NotebookLM, which made my life easier.
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Honestly, the start of any project like this is just messy, and turning a regular PS4 console into a Linux compute cluster was no different. Before I could even get to the point of pulling things together or judging which software to use, I had to start by dumping a giant, messy pile of technical documentation into NotebookLM just to set my baseline, but that’s what I pay for.