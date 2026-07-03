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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2026



Quoting: If you like COSMIC Desktop, you'll love its new system monitor | ZDNET —

Linux users love to view the processes running on their machines. They like to make sure the system is running as expected, see how many system resources an app is consuming, view network traffic in and out, get information about GPUs, and more.

To that end, there are several GUI and command-line tools for not only locating that information but also managing the processes that might be causing problems. There's GNOME System Monitor, Plasma System Monitor, MATE System Monitor, Mission Center, Conky, Resources, Stacer, Htop, Glances, and more.