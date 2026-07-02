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KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series
Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.
KDE Gear 26.04.3 also improves the Kdenlive video editor by addressing crashes when exiting the app or when trying to record without an audio device, fixing Rectangular Alpha mask keyframes, fixing the broken effect with multiple color pickers, and fixing another crash when undoing the created sequence from selection.
Planet KDE:
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KDE Gear 26.04.3 - KDE Community
Over 180 individual programs plus dozens of programmer libraries and feature plugins are released simultaneously as part of KDE Gear.