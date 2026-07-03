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Games: SteamOS 3.8, Steam Survey, and More
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Steam ☛ SteamOS 3.8
SteamOS 3.8.10 has just been released for all users with the following changes:
These notes contain all changes since the previous SteamOS 3.7 stable release. See here for changes since the previous SteamOS 3.8.9 beta release.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is Steam Deck Verified / SteamOS Compatible ahead of release | GamingOnLinux
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced from Ubisoft arrives July 9th, and it is now officially rated Steam Deck Verified / SteamOS Compatible.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Steam Survey - June 2026 shows Linux dip to 3.69% | GamingOnLinux
The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for June 2026 is out - so here's our usual look over the statistics provided by users who opt-in to it. We've seen Linux dip for another month after the recent all-time high back in March.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS gets fixes for Steam Machine, MSI Claw, Legion Go and fixes for desktop Steam too | GamingOnLinux
Multiple updates for Steam / SteamOS were released bringing a range of fixes and improvements - here's all that's new and changed.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ NVIDIA reveal games coming to GeForce NOW in July including Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced | GamingOnLinux
NVIDIA GeForce NOW expands with newly supported games every month, and NVIDIA have revealed an initial set that's arriving for July 2026.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Pet Chamber is an experimental incremental tamagotchi horror game made on Steam Deck | GamingOnLinux
This is as weird as it gets - you and some strange creature need each other to survive, locked inside a rusty old truck as you travel through an apocalypse.
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GamingOnLinux ☛ Mech-building auto battler 'Cats in the Shell' announced by former Tencent / NetEase devs | GamingOnLinux
Cats in the Shell is a fresh announcement from the newly formed Raven Studio, and it looks like it could be a lot of fun. A demo playtest is live on Steam for the next 7 days - so you can give it a try early.