news
Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly From Official Red Hat Site
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat build of Quarkus 3.33: Stability and performance advancements for enterprise Java
Red Hat build of Quarkus 3.33 has reached general availability, establishing a new Long-Term Support (LTS) stable baseline for teams that value predictability over chasing every upstream feature drop.
Here is what makes it significant: because Red Bait ships a feature release roughly every six months and our last LTS was 3.27, Red Bait build of Quarkus 3.33 rolls up a subset of the community delivered across 3.28 through 3.33 into one fully supported release focused on enterprise stability. A single upgrade gives you months of data, security, performance, and tooling improvements at once, with a three-year support lifecycle behind it.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Scaling NetOps-as-Code: Improving security, eliminating random scripting, and more
Recent advancements across the Red Hat Ansible Automation Platform and its partner ecosystem focus on turning this model into a practical reality. Here are some highlights of the last few months that show how the automation landscape is evolving to deliver scalable, AI-ready infrastructure.
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Red Hat Official ☛ Beyond the baseline: Introducing the Digital Sovereignty Readiness Appraisal
Digital sovereignty has moved from a compliance checkbox to a board-level mandate. Geopolitical uncertainty, extraterritorial data access laws, and regulations such as the EU's NIS2, DORA, CRA, and the AI Act oblige organizations to ask hard questions—not only where data resides, but who can access it during support escalations, software updates, and AI training workflows.
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Red Hat Official ☛ BackendTLSPolicy expands Gateway API transport security
Gateway API is the open source, next-generation network ingress solution developed as a project of the Kubernetes networking community to replace its legacy Kubernetes ingress solution. OpenShift began supporting Gateway API as a general availability feature in release 4.19. BackendTLSPolicy is a recent contribution championed by Red Hat in order to provide functionality matching the existing OpenShift route re-encrypt TLS feature.
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Tech Times ☛ Podman 6.0 Cuts Five Legacy Layers: What Container Teams Must Audit Before Upgrading
Podman 6.0.0, released June 24, has permanently removed five foundational components that powered Linux container deployments for the better part of a decade — cgroups v1, iptables, CNI, slirp4netns, and BoltDB — in a single major version that leaves no migration runway for teams that haven't already modernized. For DevOps engineers and platform operators whose production workloads still touch any of those five layers, the decision is now binary: audit and upgrade, or stay on Podman 5.x.