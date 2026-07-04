Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly From Official Red Hat Site

Red Hat build of Quarkus 3.33 has reached general availability, establishing a new Long-Term Support (LTS) stable baseline for teams that value predictability over chasing every upstream feature drop.

Here is what makes it significant: because Red Bait ships a feature release roughly every six months and our last LTS was 3.27, Red Bait build of Quarkus 3.33 rolls up a subset of the community delivered across 3.28 through 3.33 into one fully supported release focused on enterprise stability. A single upgrade gives you months of data, security, performance, and tooling improvements at once, with a three-year support lifecycle behind it.