news
Programming Leftovers
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Rlang ☛ FOSS Tools for Lazy Editors
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Rlang ☛ Rethinking Validation for Spatial Machine Learning: Takeaways from the Talk
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Perl / Raku
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Perl ☛ TRF lives!
Last month saw the official announcement of The Raku Foundation, including an invitation to every member of the global Raku community to register their interest in the organization and become members, with the right to vote on its leadership, policies, and activities. Once again, I would encourage everyone who loves Raku to do exactly that.
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Java/Golang
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University of Toronto ☛ Go maps, hashes of map keys, and pointers: a little surprise
One of the things about hash tables is that they hash the value of keys down to some fixed size value in order to do operations more efficiently; in Go's current swiss tables, this is a 64-bit hash. Critically, the hash value of a key must be constant (which can be an issue in languages like Python that let you define a hash function at user level). You also want the actual value of keys to (only) compare equal when they are equal, which can also be a challenge in a language with user defined comparison functions, or just if you're dealing with NaNs.
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