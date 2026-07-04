One of the things about hash tables is that they hash the value of keys down to some fixed size value in order to do operations more efficiently; in Go's current swiss tables, this is a 64-bit hash. Critically, the hash value of a key must be constant (which can be an issue in languages like Python that let you define a hash function at user level). You also want the actual value of keys to (only) compare equal when they are equal, which can also be a challenge in a language with user defined comparison functions, or just if you're dealing with NaNs.