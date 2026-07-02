news
KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows
Quoting: KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows —
The latest version of KDE Plasma finally addresses this with per-screen virtual desktops. Essentially, when you're using multiple monitors, each screen can have its own set of virtual desktops, and when you swap between them, only the monitor you want to change is actually affected. This way, you can keep a primary set of apps on one screen, but swap between different sets of apps on a secondary screen if you want to. Of course, you still have control over the experience, so you can go back to the old way of doing things if you want to.