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GNU/Linux: Overclocking, Déjà Dup, VirtualBox, and More
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Make Use Of ☛ I tuned my GPU on Linux with an app that does what Windows won't
Overclocking (and as of late, undervolting) has always been an easy way to get some free performance out of your PC. While Windows has had GUI apps for the task (such as MSI Afterburner) for quite some time now, Linux has been a bit lacking in this area overall.
That’s not to say that it isn’t possible to tune on Linux — far from it, really, and there are some rather fantastic command-line tools available on the platform, many of them offering far greater control when compared to Windows.
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ZDNet ☛ Why Déjà Dup and these 4 other tiny Linux tools have become essential to my daily routine
Over the decades of using Linux, I've found that sometimes the smallest applications can have the biggest effect. Sure, I depend on the likes of web browsers, office suites, email apps, and more, but for those moments when smaller is better, I have a collection of tools I turn to.
These apps are used daily and have become necessities in my day-to-day activities.
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OMG Ubuntu ☛ Linux App Release Roundup (June 2026)
June was sweltering, but the summer heat didn’t slow down open-source software developers. Last month delivered a wave of app updates, including the release of Firefox 152 with its streamlined settings, HandBrake resolved its GNU/Linux WebM handling and the Audacity 4.0 beta made a brand-new design available for public scrutiny (mainly of the “much better” variety). But underneath those highs – yes, I’m determined to make this heat theme work – a quiet simmer of smaller maintenance updates rolled out too… Cine gained Watch History I spotlighted the Cine GNU/Linux video player earlier this year. It’s an MPV-based player with […]
You're reading Linux App Release Roundup (June 2026), a blog post from OMG! Ubuntu. Do not reproduce elsewhere without permission.
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Neowin ☛ VirtualBox 7.2.12 fixes a kernel panic bug affecting Arch GNU/Linux users
If you've been avoiding VM startups on Arch Linux, VirtualBox 7.2.12 finally fixes the annoying kernel freeze bug behind it.
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Linux Links ☛ Botspot Screen Recorder – all-in-one screen recording utility
Botspot Screen Recorder is an all-in-one screen recording utility for wlroots-based Wayland compositors such as LabWC, Wayfire, and Sway.