GNU/Linux: Overclocking, Déjà Dup, VirtualBox, and More

Overclocking (and as of late, undervolting) has always been an easy way to get some free performance out of your PC. While Windows has had GUI apps for the task (such as MSI Afterburner) for quite some time now, Linux has been a bit lacking in this area overall.

That’s not to say that it isn’t possible to tune on Linux — far from it, really, and there are some rather fantastic command-line tools available on the platform, many of them offering far greater control when compared to Windows.