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Kernel Space: Bugs, Compatibility, and Leak of Upcoming Products
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Ubuntu ☛ DirtyClone Linux kernel local privilege escalation vulnerability fixes available
The vulnerability has a CVSS 3.1 score of 8.8, corresponding to HIGH severity, as published on May 30, 2026.
This vulnerability affects the same components as the Dirty Frag and Fragnesia vulnerabilities. As such, if you have applied the mitigations for any of these vulnerabilities by blocking the affected kernel modules, you are also protected against the DirtyClone vulnerability.
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Ubuntu ☛ pedit COW kernel local privilege escalation vulnerability mitigations
The affected component is a Linux kernel module that provides support for tc-pedit, an action used by the traffic control subsystem in Linux that allows for arbitrary packet modification.
This post describes mitigations that disable the affected modules, if they are not needed by a host. These mitigations can be applied until Linux kernel packages which implement the proposed patch are released.
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XDA ☛ A new Linux driver gets us one step closer to daily driving the OS on an M3 MacBook
The Apple M3 MacBook has been pretty stubborn when it comes to accepting Linux on its hardware. The community has only just managed to boot Linux off an M3 MacBook thanks tothe Linux 7.2 kernel. However, that's currently as far as you can feasibly get, as the input hardware does not support Linux at all.
Fortunately, the Linux community refuses to surrender. Instead, it's choosing to fight the good fight, finding ways to convert the M3 MacBook into a Linux daily driver. A new driver has finally given people the power to use the built-in hardware on Linux, and it's only a matter of time until people can comfortably use the FOSS operating system on their Apple hardware.
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XDA ☛ AMD’s new CPU core type just got unlocked on Linux before it was even announced
If you've ever poked around your computer or laptop's power plans, you'll know that your hardware can be fine-tuned to use as much or as little power as you'd like. Normally, you can choose between an emphasis on power and a focus on conserving energy. However, Intel has introduced a third option called the Low Power Efficient cores that saves battery on background tasks and idle states.
At the time of writing, AMD has not outright confirmed that its CPUs are receiving something similar. However, a new patch to the Linux kernel has officially unlocked these new cores for use, even though AMD hasn't even said it's happening yet.
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AMD Backs Up PS6 Portable Rumors With "Zen 6 LP" Core Support in Linux
When rumors and leaks about the internals of the upcoming PlayStation 6 Portable handheld started to emerge, we caught wind that the upcoming gaming handheld would feature a Zen 6c CPU with four Zen 6c cores and two Zen 6 LP cores. The rumors that the PS6 Portable would feature Zen 6 LP cores has been corroborated by a new Linux kernel patch from AMD engineer, Vishal Badole, that includes support for Zen 6 LP cores, piling evidence on top of Sony's recent hints that it is developing a standalone gaming handheld for the PS6 generation. The kernel update adds support for a new CPU classification and reads:
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PR Web ☛ 10ZiG Announces General Availability of 10ZiG Manager v6 and Linux Virtual Appliance
10ZiG® Technology, a leading provider of thin and zero client hardware and software solutions for VDI, DaaS, SaaS, and web application environments, today announced the general availability of 10ZiG Manager™ v6 and the new Linux Virtual Appliance. The release represents the most significant advancement in 10ZiG endpoint management to date, delivering a modernized Linux-based platform designed to improve security, scalability, and operational efficiency while remaining completely free for 10ZiG customers.