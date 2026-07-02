news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2026



Quoting: RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support —

Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

The RootBoard is designed for use with the Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi Zero W, and Raspberry Pi Zero 2 W. With Raspberry Pi OS installed, the handheld system can be used for Linux command-line work, coding, SSH access, electronics projects, and general experimentation.