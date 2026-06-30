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ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes
Coming less than two months after Parrot 7.2, the Parrot 7.3 release is here as the third update in the Parrot 7.0 series, which was the first to move from using MATE to KDE Plasma as the default desktop environment. However, MATE and LXQt spins are also available, along with an Enlightenment spin that was introduced in the Parrot 7.1 release.
ParrotOS 7.3 is powered by Linux kernel 7.0 and includes all the package updates and security patches from the upstream Debian 13.5 “Trixie” repositories. This release also features an opt-in repository of packages recompiled for newer CPU baselines, with up to 50 percent gains on compute-heavy work.