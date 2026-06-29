news
Kali Linux 2026.2 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and New Tools
Coming a little over three months after Kali Linux 2026.1, the Kali Linux 2026.2 release is powered by Linux kernel 6.19 and ships with support for the GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop environments. Of course, Kali Linux’s default desktop environment remains Xfce, which is still on the 4.20 series for this release.
New tools have been added in Kali Linux 2026.2, including arsenal-ng, a Go-based command library that includes more than cybersecurity cheat-sheets, hydra-gtk, a very fast network logon cracker, legba, a multiprotocol credentials bruteforcer, password sprayer, and enumerator, and oletools, a tool to analyze MS OLE2 files and MS Office documents.