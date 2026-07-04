news
GNU/Linux Leftovers
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Virtual Appliances
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10ZiG launches Linux-based Manager v6 for endpoints
10ZiG has launched 10ZiG Manager v6 and a Linux Virtual Appliance, both now generally available to customers.
The release shifts the company's endpoint management platform from a Windows Server-based setup to a Linux-based system. The move is intended to simplify deployment, reduce infrastructure overhead and eliminate server licensing costs for customers using its thin and zero client products.
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Applications
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Tellico 4.2.1 Released
Tellico 4.2.1 is available, with some improvements and bug fixes.
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Distributions and Operating Systems
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University of Toronto ☛ I'm only interested in "native" installation systems
There are a variety of ways to automatically or semi-automatically install systems, especially Linux systems and especially over the network. People have built a whole raft of them over the years, often with relatively impressive capabilities. A number of them have significant levels of automation and control, including for things we might want like sophisticated automatic disk setup. Despite that, we're interested in approximately none of them. As a practical matter, we only want to use the standard, native install systems for whatever we're running, which in this case is the Ubuntu server installer. There are two reasons for this.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Video encrypted folders & session saving
In response to a request in the comments section of one of the videos, I have created a video that shows what folders are encrypted. It also explains the basics of session-saving and how it can be configured.
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