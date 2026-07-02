news
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
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Audiocasts/Shows
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Hackaday ☛ FLOSS Weekly Episode 873: Wait, That’s Not Open Source!
This week Jonathan chats with Andy Gryc and Aaron Basset about QNX, and the interesting Open Source history and future of that embedded OS. Why does QNX Everywhere feel more open, and why do you need to register an account to download images? All that and more — Watch to find out!
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SUSE/OpenSUSE
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OpenSUSE ☛ Tumbleweed Monthly Update - June 2026
June brought major version bumps across the stack with Samba jumping to 4.24.3 carrying seven Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures fixes, MariaDB advancing from 11.8 to 12.3.2, and Flatpak reaching 1.18.0.
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Fedora Family / IBM
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Red Hat ☛ Demystify the terminology of OpenShift hosted control planes
If you have been exploring Red Hat OpenShift hosted control planes, you have probably encountered a few confusing terms, such as HyperShift, HCP, hosted cluster, hosting cluster, management cluster, managed cluster. At first glance, they may seem interchangeable, but they are not. Some are synonyms, some are subtly different, and at least one similar pair—managed cluster and management cluster—refers to completely different concepts.
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Oracle Kubernetes Engine (OKE) Now Supports Oracle Linux 9
We’re excited to announce support for Oracle Linux 9 (OL9) worker nodes in Oracle Kubernetes Engine (OKE).
OL9 brings newer kernels, updated security components, and modern container platform enhancements compared to Oracle Linux 8.
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Canonical/Ubuntu Family
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Open Source & Engineering Leadership Update — July 2026
Xubuntu development, LPI board service, sponsorship updates, and notes on sustainable technical leadership.
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Mobile Systems/Mobile Applications
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Android Authority ☛ Android's Linux Terminal app picks up some new tricks in QPR1 Beta 5
Android’s Linux Terminal is arguably one of the platform’s most overlooked features — not that that’s particularly shocking. Modern phones are all about gesture controls and increasingly abstract UIs, while a terminal interface is just about as far removed from that as you can get. For users who do take the time to tap into all the Terminal app can do, we’ve got some interesting news to share, as we take an early look at a couple changes.
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