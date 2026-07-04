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Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Computers, Projects, and More
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Raspberry Pi Weekly Issue #536 - A Raspberry Pi went down the runway at New York Fashion Week?!
We’ve also made a major upgrade to Raspberry Pi Connect Howdy, We've seen Raspberry Pis doing a lot of exciting things. We’ve sent so many into space that it’s almost par for the course these days — but seeing one go down the runway at New York Fashion Week is something we never thought would happen.
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CNX Software ☛ ESP32-C5 dual-band WiFi 6 and Bluetooth LE IoT board features 1.47-inch color LCD
We’ve covered plenty of connected displays based on ESP32 chips over the years, but the Waveshare ESP32-C5-LCD-1.47 is a little different, since it’s the first to feature an ESP32-C5 chip for dual-band WiFi 6 connectivity.
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CNX Software ☛ BIGTREETECH Panda Sense Pro 8-in-1 smart air quality monitor works with Home Assistant and Klipper for 3D printers
BIGTREETECH (BIQU) has introduced the BIQU Panda Sense Pro, an 8-in-1 smart air quality monitor designed for 3D printing environments such as home workshops, maker spaces, and print farms. It continuously measures airborne particles, gases, temperature, and humidity, helping users monitor indoor air quality while printing. The device also integrates with Klipper-based printers and smart home platforms, making it suitable for both standalone monitoring and automated environmental control.
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CNX Software ☛ HALO TOUCH V2 – A customizable desktop USB hub with rotary encoder fitted with round touchscreen display
Designed by Innoelement in Guangzhou, China, the HALO TOUCH V2 is a multifunctional desktop USB hub with a round touchscreen and a rotary encoder designed as an interactive desk companion. It integrates system monitoring, media playback, and productivity features for workstations, home offices, and desktop setups. The device features a USB 2.0 hub with two USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, two microSD card readers, and a 100Mbps Ethernet port with per-port power monitoring.
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Raspberry Pi ☛ ATLAS: a modern Tricorder designed to survive unforgiving terrain
ATLAS (Advanced Tactical Laboratory and Analysis System) is a rugged handheld field tool designed for explorers, engineers, and anyone who needs real, actionable intelligence, not just sensor readings. With pro-grade sensors measuring radiation, CO₂, VOCs, temperature, humidity, light, sound, and magnetic fields, ATLAS gives you direct, plain-English warnings like “Safe background radiation levels”, “Leave area now”, or “Storm incoming in 2 hours. 68% chance”.
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Tom's Hardware ☛ Scientists have created a 3D-printed remote-controlled cyborg cockroach equipped with IR cameras — living insects fitted with flexible 'diving suit' can survive and move underwater for three hours
Two decades after DARPA first started playing around with cyborg insects in its HI-MEMS program, a team of Singaporean researchers is showing off the latest accomplishment in the area. The productive researchers are proudly presenting their potent new 3D-printed variant: a remote-controlled, cyborg cockroach equipped with IR cameras that can breathe underwater for hours on end.
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Hackaday ☛ A New Twist On The To Do List
The bulk of the project was evaluating different mechanisms to make the marker pick tasks at random while not selecting a task that had already been completed. A set of magnetic toggles that could repel the marker proved ineffective, but a simpler solution involving moving the completed tasks past a divider won the day. The finished product has a satisfying selection mechanism that makes interacting with the chore chart a joy, which probably helps make it more likely things get done.
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Hackaday ☛ This KVM Runs A P4 Instead Of A Pi.
If you asked us to build you a KVM last week, we’d likely have reached for a Raspberry Pi. Now, thanks to [JonathanRowny], we’d seriously consider an ESP32-P4, because his IP KVM seems pretty capable.
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Linus Åkesson ☛ Live at Wood Chip Fest 2026
This is my second year playing the C=tar live at Wood Chip Fest, a small 8-bit music festival in Denmark.