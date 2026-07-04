Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Computers, Projects, and More

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Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing

Highlights of GNOME 51 “A Coruña” include a new API to generate QR codes, support for the input capture portal to integrate with the clipboard, improved screencasting by minimizing stage paints and buffer copies, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and support for saving and restoring monitor brightness.

NetworkManager 1.58 Is Now Available for Public Testing with Many New Features

NetworkManager 1.58 promises support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages

Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7

Coming seven months after Ultramarine 43, the Ultramarine 44 release is based on the Fedora Linux 44 distribution and comes with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment on the flagship edition, which features the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites built on Qt 6.11.1.

Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD

Powered by an Intel Ultra 5-115U (Meteor Lake) processor with 8 cores, 10 threads, up to 4.2 GHz clock speed with Turbo, and Intel Arc Xe-LPG Graphics, the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi tablet features a generous 13-inch display with 2K (1600×2560px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point capacitive touch.

KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.

Internet Society

Connectivity Is a Lifeline in Venezuela’s Humanitarian Emergency

On 24 June 2026, two strong earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit Venezuela.

news

Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Computers, Projects, and More

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.
ParrotOS 7.3 Released with Linux 7.0, Optimized Builds, and Official Vagrant Boxes
ParrotOS 7.3 security-oriented distribution is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, updated tools, optimized builds, official Vagrant boxes, and other changes.
Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi and BSD Now
only 2 news ones
 
First Look at Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS for Raspberry Pi
A first look at the Ubuntu Budgie 24.04.4 LTS distribution on the Raspberry Pi 4 computer with 8GB RAM, featuring the Budgie desktop environment.
Windows Plunging to New Lows in Africa's Largest Nation [original]
Windows is getting out of Algeria, so that's a consolation prize
Moving Forward [original]
Next week the mass layoffs at Microsoft become official
Free Software and Standards Leftovers
FOSS and sharing
GNU/Linux Leftovers
GNU/Linux and distros
Programming Leftovers
Development with R, Raku, and Golang
SFC Says Boycott GitHub (Microsoft), Grafana Labs and Licensing Rug-Pulls
Licensing / Legal leftovers
The Document Foundation on the Calendar and the Invoice, LibreOffice News
LibreOffice leftovers
Mozilla Pretending to Value Privacy, Waterfox Android 1.2.5 Released (New Gecko)
Firefox and more
Colin Watson and Julian Andres Klode on Debian/Ubuntu Work
Two reports from DDs
Open Hardware/Modding: Single-Board Computers, Projects, and More
hardware leftovers
OMG Ubuntu on Canonical/Ubuntu News: Rust Mania, Slop, and Snap 'Store'
bad trajectory
Red Hat Leftovers, Mostly From Official Red Hat Site
Red Hat news
Fedora: Community News (What's Left of the Community After IBM Takeover), PHP Updates, and a Look at Fedora 45 (F45)
Fedora leftovers
OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed's Weekly Review
some SUSE picks
KDE and GNOME Updates: This Week in GNOME, Dolphin, and More
desktop development
Games: 3D Printing, Discounts, and More
gaming leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
GNU/Linux Desktop/Laptop: Hesitancy, Halloween Documents, and NotebookLM
3 Valnet articles
Security in Linux and Security Leftovers
Security breaches and bugs
Android Leftovers
Google is finally fixing a confusing Android Auto connection roadblock
These 5 ancient Linux distros are still teaching modern users how systems actually work
There are lots of Linux distros to choose from
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Gamma Linux – ultra-light Linux distribution
Gamma Linux is an ultra-light Linux distribution designed to revive older computers and low-spec hardware
This Week in Plasma: Better Animations
This week Plasma 6.7 received a few more stabilization bug-fixes while attention turned towards the upcoming 6.8 release
Fairphone 6 with /e/OS - The perfect un-Android experience?
What I would like to do today is show you what Android feels like - without being too Android
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing
GNOME 51 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with support for saving and restoring monitor brightness, improved app grid accessibility, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and much more.
NetworkManager 1.58 Is Now Available for Public Testing with Many New Features
NetworkManager 1.58 open-source network connection manager for Linux-based operating systems is now available for public testing as a major update with many new features and improvements.
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Distributions and Operating Systems: KolibriOS, Gentoo, Ubuntu, and Android
GNU/Linux mostly
CalyxOS 7.2.2.0 Released
CalyxOS comes back
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
3 simple posts
Killing Fedora Community, Promoting Slop, and More IBM Red Hat Puff Pieces
Red Hat leftovers
BSD: EuroBSDCon and FreeBSD Leftovers
BSD picks for today
Games: ESP32-based Game Boy, Steam Deck, and "Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs"
gaming leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Kernel: Konstantin Ryabitsev Restoring Content, Trademark Scam, Linux Virtual Appliance
Linux related picks
China's Neighbours (Which China Asserts It Has Some Territorial Rights Over) Are Evading Microsoft Windows [original]
Vietnam has some territorial disputes (islands) with China
Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7
Ultramarine 44 Linux distribution is now available for download based on Fedora Linux 44 and Linux kernel 7.0, and featuring the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment.
Games: SteamOS 3.8, Steam Survey, and More
Steam and GamingOnLinux picks
DDOS Attacks on Techrights Also Impacted Tux Machines [original]
DDoS attacks are not a "badge of honour". They are a nuisance.
Slow News Ahead [original]
holiday in the US
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% in Panama [original]
It seems to have increased this month
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet on Android rolling out order tracking dashboard using Gmail
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GnuPG 2.5.21 Released With Kyber Support as 2.4 Reaches End of Life
On Thursday Werner Koch, the chief technology officer for the GnuPG project
If you like COSMIC Desktop, you'll love its new system monitor
If you like to see and manage your system processes on Linux
GNU/Linux in Jamaica in 2026 [original]
some bumps for GNU/Linux
Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages
Calibre 9.11 open-source e-book manager is now available for download with support for exporting annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format and other changes.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Announcing AnduinOS 2.0 Beta: The Declarative Revolution and the New Era of Distro Engineering
This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system
KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit
KaOS Linux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download as the first ISO snapshot using Dinit as the default init system instead of systemd. Here’s what’s new!
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
mostly GNU/Linux news
Kernel Space: Bugs, Compatibility, and Leak of Upcoming Products
Linux related leftovers
Programming: Development With R, CRAN, and Memories of Perl Insight
4 picks for today
Debian: LinuxSparky, Debian Work by Ben Hutchings, and Debian-Based Tails 7.9.1
Debian leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: PaperBoy, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware news
FSF / Software Freedom: Ensuring freedom, one blob at a time; GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring eighteen new GNU releases
FSF picks
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
Gravitating Towards Minimalism in GNU/Linux
2 recent articles
Games: Godot, Steam Deck, Linux for Sega Genesis, Bottles
Games related leftovers
GNU/Linux: Overclocking, Déjà Dup, VirtualBox, and More
Applications and more
Barry Kauler on Latest in EasyOS: EasySR, Zarfy, and More
distro updates
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Kali Linux 2026.2 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and New Tools
Kali Linux 2026.2 ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution is now available for download with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop offerings, new tools, Kali NetHunter uUpdates, and more.
Barbados: GNU/Linux Measured at All-Time High of 15.5% [original]
Are these tourists who bring laptops?
KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows
KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows
Android Leftovers
Survey says this buried Android feature is a popular tool for those in the know
5 Windows habits that were sabotaging my Linux experience
Switching to Linux isn't just about learning new software; it's a process of unlearning years of Windows muscle memory
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Week 5: KWallet XML Import & Password Generator
This week I shipped two new features for KeepSecret
KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series
KDE Gear 26.04.3 open-source software suite is now available with various bug fixes and small improvements for your favorite KDE applications.
Ahead of Independence Day GNU/Linux Soars to 8.24% in United States Of America [original]
GNU/Linux rises above 8%
statCounter Sees The Netherlands Leading the Way in GNU/Linux Growth in Europe [original]
Probably the biggest or sharpest gain in Europe this month
Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Argentina, GNU/Linux Rises Above 5% [original]
its population is large enough for meaningful statistics to be gathered and visualised
In the United Kingdom, GNU/Linux Has Leapfrogged the 5% Mark [original]
This is a first
Android Leftovers
This 11-inch Android Auto screen might be overkill, but it's fantastic for the price
Red Hat Parrots Buzzwords and Promotes Plagiarism (IBM's Goal) - to the Point of Censoring and Killing Communities
Self inflicted wound
6 Backup Tools for Linux Users of All Kind
From desktop servers, from single machine to a fleet, here are the backup tools you could explore for your Linux system(s)
We're campaigning for free software. We need your help
I'm Greg Farough, the campaigns manager of the Free Software Foundation (FSF)
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.
I turned my old Galaxy phone into a pocket Linux server with Termux
I decided to use an old Samsung phone, specifically my wife's old Samsung phone, to build a pocket Linux server
This is the Linux distro that convinced me to finally uninstall Windows
For nearly 10 years, I dual-booted Linux and Windows
Best Free and Open Source Software: June 2026 Updates
We’re here to champion free and open-source software, celebrate the projects that deserve wider attention, and help readers find the very best tools the community has to offer
Samsung A54 report 12 - One UI 8.5 update and more
It's not like I'm going to grab some other Android and go
Games: DRM, PlayStation 5 Linux Project, Microsoft XBox "Bloodbath"
mostly GamingOnLinux
Threats to Kill [original]
Death threads are a serious matter
This month in KDE Linux: June 2026
Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux” — KDE’s in-progress operating system
RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support
Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers
Shutdowns at Microsoft [original]
Microsoft is not as powerful as it used to be
I've tested many portable Linux distros, but PorteuX is the one I keep on my USB drive
Ever longed for a Linux distro to have with you at all times
Won't be Censored [original]
These are clearly censorship attempts
In 5 Years Microsoft's Vista 11 Secured Very Small Share, GNU/Linux Growing [original]
GNU/Linux is measured at 5.5%
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.2 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 7.2 kernel series for public testing. Here’s what to expect!
Distributions and Operating Systems Leftovers
LWN and more
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
LWN on Linux Kernel, BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit
LWN articles