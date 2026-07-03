news
Programming Leftovers
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Wired ☛ Claude Helped a Hacker Find a Way to Issue Tickets to Almost Every US Music Festival
"This was resolved within 24 hours, and we can confirm there is no evidence of exploitation, ticket impact, or compromise of customer information,” the statement reads. “The issue was identified by a responsible security researcher who used AI-assisted tools to bypass standard firewall security controls and access an internal API used by entry scanners at festival venues—not a consumer-facing system or public login portal.”
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David Bushell ☛ The modern app
Yeah so um… have you noticed that all modern software is teetering on the enshitty cliff? Everything in my dock is an Electron-ified enshittybomb one update from disaster. There used to be alternatives. Now those suck too.
I don’t want to collaborate. How about you leave me alone and I’ll email you the file when I’m finished? Here, take a hard copy and jog on. You want to comment? I don’t remember asking for an opinion. Oh fantastic, now the computer thinks it’s people! I’ve got dialogs and popovers all up in my face yammering about agentic bollocks. Mystery icons everywhere. Wait… did they move my cheese? Ahhhhh!
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Alisa Sireneva ☛ Optimizing Lua string literals to save 400 bytes | purplesyringa's blog
This is a guest post by Yuki about some tricks we use for Lua code compression in our shared ComputerCraft pet project. I’ve written about how we adapted bzip2 for this purpose earlier; this story is an installment that takes place in the same context.
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Rlang ☛ A New Guide: Organizing Events for First-time Contributors
Last year we were grateful to receive funding from NumFOCUS1 to organize a series of events designed to reduce barriers restricting First-Time Contributors to Free and Open Source Software (FOSS). There are many barriers2 to first time contributions, but making these contributions can be an empowering experience. To help reduce some of these barriers we hosted two types of events: mini-translathons and mini-hackathons.
A mini-translathon is a short, live, coworking session, focused on translation and localization contributions. Participants review and improve translations of documentation, websites, or other resources. They also work with guidance from mentors and editors, often collaborating in language-specific groups. The goal is to make content accessible in multiple languages while helping newcomers learn translation workflows and tools.
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Rust
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Rust Weekly Updates ☛ This Week In Rust: This Week in Rust 658
Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust!
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