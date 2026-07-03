Yeah so um… have you noticed that all modern software is teetering on the enshitty cliff? Everything in my dock is an Electron-ified enshittybomb one update from disaster. There used to be alternatives. Now those suck too.

I don’t want to collaborate. How about you leave me alone and I’ll email you the file when I’m finished? Here, take a hard copy and jog on. You want to comment? I don’t remember asking for an opinion. Oh fantastic, now the computer thinks it’s people! I’ve got dialogs and popovers all up in my face yammering about agentic bollocks. Mystery icons everywhere. Wait… did they move my cheese? Ahhhhh!