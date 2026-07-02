FSF / Software Freedom: Ensuring freedom, one blob at a time; GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring eighteen new GNU releases

The Free Software Foundation (FSF) was founded to support the work of the GNU Project, and this is still proudly one of our core responsibilities. The GNU Project has delivered some of the most important software used globally, and it is free as in freedom. It is a symbol and source of inspiration for those of us who advocate for software freedom. It has been part of the long-lived success of the FSF and the free software philosophy that when we present our convictions, we are able to point to pragmatic implementations of the issues we advocate for. The FSF has a long history of taking action and delivering the software we want to see. This is still true today, and we will not stop.