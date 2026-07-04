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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2026



Quoting: These 5 ancient Linux distros are still teaching modern users how systems actually work —

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There are lots of Linux distros to choose from. While some have fallen by the wayside, these distros were around from almost the beginning yet are still going strong. Slackware Stubbornly Unix-like Managing pkgtool in Slackware.-2

Slackware, taking its name from the concept of "slack" in the parody religion Church of the Subgenius, is one of the oldest Linux distros that's still continuously developed. This distro defined Linux culture in the '90s: complex, quirky, and making few concessions to "user friendliness."

Where other distros represent a consensus, Slackware is just how its founder Patrick Volkerding wants it. Some of the choices seem anachronistic, such as using the LILO bootloader while most other distros have long since moved on to GRUB. Still, Slackware has a loyal cult following. This might be because it's so different from contemporary Linux distributions.

One reason you might try it is that Slackware has a reputation for stability. Because it strives to be "Unix-like," it can be an educational experience. It was for me when I chose it as the second distro I installed on my machine. It was where I first attempted to compile a kernel (something you don't really need to do anymore unless you're a developer).