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Threats to Kill
Death threads are a serious matter. They are also a crime. We have spoken about them to over 10 police officers and have taken measures to protect the property, which was already added to the "high risk" database of the police this past Boxing Day (based on evidence collected in person).
Death threats are not something to simply "become accustomed" to; they're something that must be properly tackled. In this particular case, there is already a past of violence and correlation with actual violence (including terror attacks and violence against women).
Reporting suppressed facts is not easy. It invites backlash, which goes beyond online abuse and can manifest physically and directly.
About 20 years ago I became too apathetic (got used) to death threats, but people around me keep telling me stuff like "they're gonna kill you" (even this past Sunday) and I cannot simply ignore many people saying the same. People have been telling me this for years. We're not Mexico, but prudence is still required. █
Image source: Dead chicken lying on grass