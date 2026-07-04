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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 04, 2026



Quoting: Gamma Linux - ultra-light Linux distribution - LinuxLinks —

Gamma Linux is an ultra-light Linux distribution designed to revive older computers and low-spec hardware. It uses lightweight components such as LXQt and Openbox, with ZRAM tuning to reduce memory pressure on machines with limited RAM. It’s based on Debian and Ubuntu.

The distribution is offered in different editions targeting 32-bit legacy systems, 64-bit systems with 1GB RAM, and newer low-power computers. It avoids Snap, Flatpak, and telemetry, focusing instead on a small ISO, APT-based package management, and a responsive desktop environment.