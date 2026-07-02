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Barry Kauler on Latest in EasyOS: EasySR, Zarfy, and More
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Barry Kauler ☛ EasySR screen recorder audio cutoff fixed
I posted about EasySR recently, and have been using it to create the YouTube videos, as EasyCast is unsatisfactory. I created EasySR about a week ago, a GUI frontend for the 'ffmpeg' commandline utility, and have been gradually improving it.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Zarfy monitor manager missing icon
Forum member Miminou reported the missing icon:
https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?p=173158#p173158
Zarfy is provided in a PET package. I rebuilt it with the missing icon.
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Barry Kauler ☛ Audio hardware profiling fix
When EasyOS is booted on a USB drive on different computers, it is supposed to remember the hardware setup for each one; this is called "hardware profiling".
A special string is generated, that identifies the audio hardware on the computer, but it wasn't working on my Zenbook laptop. It is /etc/init.d/10alsa that generates the audio hardware string.