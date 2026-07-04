Mozilla Pretending to Value Privacy, Waterfox Android 1.2.5 Released (New Gecko)

Highlights of GNOME 51 “A Coruña” include a new API to generate QR codes, support for the input capture portal to integrate with the clipboard, improved screencasting by minimizing stage paints and buffer copies, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and support for saving and restoring monitor brightness.

NetworkManager 1.58 promises support for the “6GHz” value to the “band” property on Wi-fi connections, support for CLAT (464XLAT) using a BPF program, support for the GENEVE interface, support for the iwd backend to the powersave property, and support for 64 hex-character PSK in WPS credentials.

Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

Coming seven months after Ultramarine 43, the Ultramarine 44 release is based on the Fedora Linux 44 distribution and comes with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment on the flagship edition, which features the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites built on Qt 6.11.1.

Powered by an Intel Ultra 5-115U (Meteor Lake) processor with 8 cores, 10 threads, up to 4.2 GHz clock speed with Turbo, and Intel Arc Xe-LPG Graphics, the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi tablet features a generous 13-inch display with 2K (1600×2560px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point capacitive touch.