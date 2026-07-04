news
Mozilla Pretending to Value Privacy, Waterfox Android 1.2.5 Released (New Gecko)
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Mozilla ☛ Mozilla Privacy Blog: Mozilla Mornings comes to the UK: privacy-enhancing technologies and the questions they raise
During London Tech Week, Mozilla hosted the first UK edition of Mozilla Mornings, our breakfast-discussion series on the digital questions of the moment. We brought together technologists, policymakers, industry, civil society and researchers to ask how the UK can drive forward responsible innovation in privacy-enhancing technologies (PETs) in ways that protect people, strengthen trust and keep digital markets open.
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Waterfox ☛ Waterfox Android 1.2.5 - Gecko 152 update
We’ve replaced the temporary Yahoo default with Qwant, a privacy-focused search engine (DuckDuckGo in some regions). If you used the bundled default search, you’ll see a one-time notice about the change - you can switch anytime in Settings > Search. If you already chose your own engine, nothing changes.