Gravitating Towards Minimalism in GNU/Linux

One of the most common reasons for switching to Linux is to breathe some life into older hardware, which often struggles with Windows' increasingly bloated demands. While that is a great reason to switch, the performance boost isn't actually what I've enjoyed the most about switching to Linux—the user-first approach is.

Not only is Linux very customizable, it also doesn't assume to know what the user wants to do or how they want to do it. You have nearly free rein over how your PC looks and functions, which is increasingly unusual in other major PC operating systems.