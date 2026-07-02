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Gravitating Towards Minimalism in GNU/Linux
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HowTo Geek ☛ Perfection in Linux isn't adding features—Openbox taught me it's about removing them
The French author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry said that "perfection is achieved, not when there is nothing more to add, but when there is nothing left to take away.” I wanted to see how close I could get to perfection with a minimal Linux desktop running just the Openbox window manager.
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HowTo Geek ☛ Linux fixed my oldest PC problems—and it has nothing to do with speed
One of the most common reasons for switching to Linux is to breathe some life into older hardware, which often struggles with Windows' increasingly bloated demands. While that is a great reason to switch, the performance boost isn't actually what I've enjoyed the most about switching to Linux—the user-first approach is.
Not only is Linux very customizable, it also doesn't assume to know what the user wants to do or how they want to do it. You have nearly free rein over how your PC looks and functions, which is increasingly unusual in other major PC operating systems.