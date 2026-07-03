Games: ESP32-based Game Boy, Steam Deck, and "Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs"

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9to5Linux

Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages

Coming only a week after Calibre 9.10, the Calibre 9.11 release is a small one that only introduces the ability to export annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format, which can be viewed in any web browser. The HTML pages feature support for light and dark themes, as well as searching and filtering by highlight style.

Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7

Coming seven months after Ultramarine 43, the Ultramarine 44 release is based on the Fedora Linux 44 distribution and comes with the latest and greatest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment on the flagship edition, which features the KDE Frameworks 6.27 and KDE Gear 26.04.2 software suites built on Qt 6.11.1.

Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD

Powered by an Intel Ultra 5-115U (Meteor Lake) processor with 8 cores, 10 threads, up to 4.2 GHz clock speed with Turbo, and Intel Arc Xe-LPG Graphics, the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi tablet features a generous 13-inch display with 2K (1600×2560px) resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness, 3:2 aspect ratio, and 10-point capacitive touch.

KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.2, the KDE Gear 26.04.3 release is here with small improvements to the Elisa music player to change output device when changing the global output, increases drawer width in the KDE Itinerary travel assistent, and no longer shows connection information for disconnected devices in KDE Connect.

System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life

For the first time ever, the Lemur Pro laptop is available in two variants: a 14-inch model with a Full HD+ (1920×1200) display and a 16-inch model with a QHD+ (2560×1600) display. Both models feature a wide view angle, 72% NTSC, a matte finish, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The new Lemur Pro also features a multitouch clickpad and a backlit US QWERTY keyboard.

Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes

Coming three weeks after fwupd 2.1.5, the fwupd 2.1.6 release introduces support for Lenovo dual-bank accessory dongles and paired peripherals, parsing of Hayden Bridge Thunderbolt firmware, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, and a new HSI attribute for Coreboot verified boot.

Internet Society

Connectivity Is a Lifeline in Venezuela’s Humanitarian Emergency

On 24 June 2026, two strong earthquakes, registering magnitudes of 7.2 and 7.5, hit Venezuela.

LinuxGizmos.com

NanoKVM-Go compact USB-C KVM supports WiFi 6 and 4K capture

Sipeed has launched the NanoKVM-Go on Kickstarter as a compact USB-C KVM device for remote access to laptops, mini PCs, tablets, phones, and other USB-C devices. The device combines video capture, keyboard and mouse control, WiFi 6 connectivity, and browser-based access through a single USB-C connection.

RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support

Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers, developers, educators, cyberdeck builders, and users interested in a compact open-hardware Linux terminal. The device combines a small display, integrated keyboard, speaker, power-management circuitry, and support for Raspberry Pi Zero-class boards.

Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a8

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tails 7.9.1

This attack is unlikely, but could be performed by a strong attacker, such as a government or a hacking firm. We are not aware of this vulnerability being used in practice until now.

news

Games: ESP32-based Game Boy, Steam Deck, and "Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs"

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jul 03, 2026

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Audiocasts/Shows: Raspberry Pi and BSD Now
only 2 news ones
China's Neighbours (Which China Asserts It Has Some Territorial Rights Over) Are Evading Microsoft Windows [original]
Vietnam has some territorial disputes (islands) with China
Ultramarine 44 Is Out Based on Fedora Linux 44, Linux 7.0, and KDE Plasma 6.7
Ultramarine 44 Linux distribution is now available for download based on Fedora Linux 44 and Linux kernel 7.0, and featuring the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment.
Announcing AnduinOS 2.0 Beta: The Declarative Revolution and the New Era of Distro Engineering
This is not just another system update; it is a fundamental, ground-up architectural rewrite of our entire operating system
 
GNOME 51 Alpha Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Testing
GNOME 51 Alpha desktop environment is now available for public testing with support for saving and restoring monitor brightness, improved app grid accessibility, support for elogind as libsystemd provider, and much more.
NetworkManager 1.58 Is Now Available for Public Testing with Many New Features
NetworkManager 1.58 open-source network connection manager for Linux-based operating systems is now available for public testing as a major update with many new features and improvements.
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Standards
FOSS and more
Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Distributions and Operating Systems: KolibriOS, Gentoo, Ubuntu, and Android
GNU/Linux mostly
CalyxOS 7.2.2.0 Released
CalyxOS comes back
KDE and GNOME Leftovers
3 simple posts
Killing Fedora Community, Promoting Slop, and More IBM Red Hat Puff Pieces
Red Hat leftovers
BSD: EuroBSDCon and FreeBSD Leftovers
BSD picks for today
Games: ESP32-based Game Boy, Steam Deck, and "Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs"
gaming leftovers
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical picks
Linux Kernel: Konstantin Ryabitsev Restoring Content, Trademark Scam, Linux Virtual Appliance
Linux related picks
Games: SteamOS 3.8, Steam Survey, and More
Steam and GamingOnLinux picks
DDOS Attacks on Techrights Also Impacted Tux Machines [original]
DDoS attacks are not a "badge of honour". They are a nuisance.
Slow News Ahead [original]
holiday in the US
GNU/Linux Rises to 5% in Panama [original]
It seems to have increased this month
Android Leftovers
Google Wallet on Android rolling out order tracking dashboard using Gmail
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
GnuPG 2.5.21 Released With Kyber Support as 2.4 Reaches End of Life
On Thursday Werner Koch, the chief technology officer for the GnuPG project
If you like COSMIC Desktop, you'll love its new system monitor
If you like to see and manage your system processes on Linux
GNU/Linux in Jamaica in 2026 [original]
some bumps for GNU/Linux
Calibre 9.11 E-Book Manager Adds Support for Exporting Annotations as HTML Pages
Calibre 9.11 open-source e-book manager is now available for download with support for exporting annotations as a standalone web page in the HTML format and other changes.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
KaOS Linux 2026.06 Launches Officially as First Release with Dinit
KaOS Linux 2026.06 distribution is now available for download as the first ISO snapshot using Dinit as the default init system instead of systemd. Here’s what’s new!
Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux Tablet Is Now Available to Order for $989 USD
Juno Computers launches the Juno Tab 4 Wi-Fi Linux-powered tablet with a 2K display, 16GB RAM, an Intel Ultra 5-115U processor, four desktop environments, and Debian GNU/Linux or Ubuntu.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software and Sharing Leftovers
FOSS and more
GNU/Linux Distributions and Operating Systems
mostly GNU/Linux news
Kernel Space: Bugs, Compatibility, and Leak of Upcoming Products
Linux related leftovers
Programming: Development With R, CRAN, and Memories of Perl Insight
4 picks for today
Debian: LinuxSparky, Debian Work by Ben Hutchings, and Debian-Based Tails 7.9.1
Debian leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: PaperBoy, Raspberry Pi, and More
Hardware news
FSF / Software Freedom: Ensuring freedom, one blob at a time; GNU Spotlight with Amin Bandali featuring eighteen new GNU releases
FSF picks
Security Leftovers
Security patches and more
Gravitating Towards Minimalism in GNU/Linux
2 recent articles
Games: Godot, Steam Deck, Linux for Sega Genesis, Bottles
Games related leftovers
GNU/Linux: Overclocking, Déjà Dup, VirtualBox, and More
Applications and more
Barry Kauler on Latest in EasyOS: EasySR, Zarfy, and More
distro updates
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Kali Linux 2026.2 Released with GNOME 50, KDE Plasma 6.6, and New Tools
Kali Linux 2026.2 ethical hacking and penetration testing distribution is now available for download with GNOME 50 and KDE Plasma 6.6 desktop offerings, new tools, Kali NetHunter uUpdates, and more.
Barbados: GNU/Linux Measured at All-Time High of 15.5% [original]
Are these tourists who bring laptops?
KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows
KDE Plasma finally added per-screen virtual desktops, and it's yet another reason I'm not going back to Windows
Android Leftovers
Survey says this buried Android feature is a popular tool for those in the know
5 Windows habits that were sabotaging my Linux experience
Switching to Linux isn't just about learning new software; it's a process of unlearning years of Windows muscle memory
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Week 5: KWallet XML Import & Password Generator
This week I shipped two new features for KeepSecret
KDE Gear 26.04.3 Released as the Last Update in the KDE Gear 26.04 Series
KDE Gear 26.04.3 open-source software suite is now available with various bug fixes and small improvements for your favorite KDE applications.
Ahead of Independence Day GNU/Linux Soars to 8.24% in United States Of America [original]
GNU/Linux rises above 8%
statCounter Sees The Netherlands Leading the Way in GNU/Linux Growth in Europe [original]
Probably the biggest or sharpest gain in Europe this month
Windows Falls to All-Time Low in Argentina, GNU/Linux Rises Above 5% [original]
its population is large enough for meaningful statistics to be gathered and visualised
In the United Kingdom, GNU/Linux Has Leapfrogged the 5% Mark [original]
This is a first
Android Leftovers
This 11-inch Android Auto screen might be overkill, but it's fantastic for the price
Red Hat Parrots Buzzwords and Promotes Plagiarism (IBM's Goal) - to the Point of Censoring and Killing Communities
Self inflicted wound
6 Backup Tools for Linux Users of All Kind
From desktop servers, from single machine to a fleet, here are the backup tools you could explore for your Linux system(s)
We're campaigning for free software. We need your help
I'm Greg Farough, the campaigns manager of the Free Software Foundation (FSF)
System76 Launches New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with 18-Hour Battery Life
System76 launches new Lemur Pro ultraportable Linux laptop with all-day battery life, Intel Core Ultra processors, and a 16-inch variant.
I turned my old Galaxy phone into a pocket Linux server with Termux
I decided to use an old Samsung phone, specifically my wife's old Samsung phone, to build a pocket Linux server
This is the Linux distro that convinced me to finally uninstall Windows
For nearly 10 years, I dual-booted Linux and Windows
Best Free and Open Source Software: June 2026 Updates
We’re here to champion free and open-source software, celebrate the projects that deserve wider attention, and help readers find the very best tools the community has to offer
Samsung A54 report 12 - One UI 8.5 update and more
It's not like I'm going to grab some other Android and go
Games: DRM, PlayStation 5 Linux Project, Microsoft XBox "Bloodbath"
mostly GamingOnLinux
Threats to Kill [original]
Death threads are a serious matter
This month in KDE Linux: June 2026
Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux” — KDE’s in-progress operating system
RootBoard open-hardware Linux handheld launches with Raspberry Pi Zero support
Kickstarter recently featured the RootBoard, a Raspberry Pi-powered handheld Linux computer aimed at makers
Shutdowns at Microsoft [original]
Microsoft is not as powerful as it used to be
I've tested many portable Linux distros, but PorteuX is the one I keep on my USB drive
Ever longed for a Linux distro to have with you at all times
Won't be Censored [original]
These are clearly censorship attempts
In 5 Years Microsoft's Vista 11 Secured Very Small Share, GNU/Linux Growing [original]
GNU/Linux is measured at 5.5%
Linus Torvalds Announces First Linux Kernel 7.2 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 7.2 kernel series for public testing. Here’s what to expect!
Distributions and Operating Systems Leftovers
LWN and more
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Today in Techrights
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LWN on Linux Kernel, BPF, and Power Management and Scheduling in the Linux Kernel Summit
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via Invidious
Hurricane in DR Congo [original]
Harry Kane saved the day today
Security Leftovers
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today's leftovers
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HamsterOS Crams Complete Graphical Desktop onto 1.44 MB Floppy
It’s not every day that there’s a new OS in the works for 386 and 486-era hardware, but [John Swiderski] let us know he working hard to bring HamsterOS to retrocomputing enthusiasts everywhere
Red Hat Trying to Sell Slop Instead of GNU/Linux (IBM Sells False Promises)
as usual, again
K Desktop Environment/KDE Development Updates
3 KDE picks
Canonical/Ubuntu: ROS 2, Pushing Rust Everywhere, and Old Gimmicks Rebranded as "Hey Hi"
Ubuntu based things
New Videos About EasyOS
EasyOS the distro
Mageia 10 Released
Mageia 10 is a GNU/Linux distribution for your computer, released by the Mageia community
Games: Steam Machines, Godot News, and Linux on Consoles
gaming picks
today's howtos
Instructionals/Technical leftovers
Kernel Space: Bugs, Patches, and Engineering
Linux leftovers
EuroBSDCon 2026 Travel Grant and Dan Langille on FreeBSD
BSD leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Arduino, ESP32, and More
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Programming Leftovers
Development related picks
Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux Firmware Updater Released with New Features and Bug Fixes
Fwupd 2.1.6 Linux firmware updater is now available for download with a new HSI attribute for coreboot verified boot, hashes for the latest DBX for offline machines, as well as various other improvements.
Games: Steam Deck, Blending Vampire Survivors, and More
latest from GamingOnLinux
Wine 11.12
The Wine development release 11.12 is now available
Red Hat: Lightspeed and LLM Slop
Lightspeed and bad stuff
Open Hardware Leftovers
mostly Hackaday
Android Leftovers
I stopped an Android Auto disconnect loop by modifying one background power setting
Latest Raspberry Pi OS Release Is Powered by Linux Kernel 6.18 LTS
Raspberry Pi OS 2026-06-18 is now available for download with Linux kernel 6.18 LTS, new default touchscreen associations, new icons, updated Labwc Wayland compositor, and more.
I found the Linux tool that shows what's using your disk space — and lets you clean it up instantly
For these use cases, it's become my go-to tool for finding and purging bloat on Linux
GNOME or KDE Plasma: Choosing the wrong one can ruin your Linux experience
If you’re thinking about switching to Linux, you’re probably comparing distros like Ubuntu, Fedora
LibrePhone update, organizing locally, and more in issue 48 of the digital Bulletin
Our user freedoms are in serious danger. From multiple different Big Tech companies claiming they want to protect us while they steal our rights
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Enzo's First Test Can be His First Brass [original]
Today it is the first of July
Kubuntu Focus Goes Ultra
The Kubuntu Focus team has upped the performance ante of its M2 and Zr laptops with the latest, greatest CPUs from Intel
Purism: A tale of two releases
Welcome back! In our last update, we announced the release of PureOS Crimson
Europe's Exit From Windows/Microsoft Has Accelerated [original]
Europe is well positioned to lead a migration to GNU/Linux and BSDs
KDE Plasma 6.7.2 Is Out Now to Improve Support for Chromium-Based Apps
KDE Plasma 6.7.2 is now available as the second point release to the latest KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.
Gymware Running Linux Not Cheap [original]
There goes a stigma
Microsoft Layoffs Announced July 1, as Expected [original]
This helps show that the era of Windows is coming to an end, little by little...
Today in Techrights
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