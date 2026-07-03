Games: ESP32-based Game Boy, Steam Deck, and "Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs"

Blizzard's popular Action RPG, Diablo IV, has just hit Season 14, adding new dungeons and bosses, as well as Mythic Unique items. Plus that Overwatch x Diablo collab we've all been dying for...?

But that's not the biggest news for Linux gamers, as it appears that yesterday's Season 14 update broke Diablo IV for Linux users, returning an error whenever you try to launch the game.