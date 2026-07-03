news
Games: ESP32-based Game Boy, Steam Deck, and "Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs"
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Hackaday ☛ An EInk, ESP32-based Game Boy
This is one of those projects that was both inspired and made possible by the absolute embarrassment of dev boards available to the modern hacker. In this case, the dev board was the M5Stack PaperS3, which as the name implies combines an ESP32-S3 with an e-ink panel. [Wenting Zhang] picked one up and was immediately inspired to try and make an e-ink Game Boy.
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Diablo IV Season 14 is Here, And It Broke Steam Deck Compatibility
Blizzard's popular Action RPG, Diablo IV, has just hit Season 14, adding new dungeons and bosses, as well as Mythic Unique items. Plus that Overwatch x Diablo collab we've all been dying for...?
But that's not the biggest news for Linux gamers, as it appears that yesterday's Season 14 update broke Diablo IV for Linux users, returning an error whenever you try to launch the game.
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Liliputing ☛ Lilbits: Asahi Linux release fix for booting Linux on macOS 27, Surface Go is going away, and Sony announces plans to stop making PlayStation game discs
When Apple was shipping computers with Intel processors, there were plenty of ways to install Linux on a Mac. But things got a lot trickier when the company began to switch to its own Arm-based processors around six years ago. The folks at the Asahi Linux team have been doing their best to keep up though, offering builds of a Fedora-based GNU/Linux distro that can be installed on (some) Macs with Apple Silicon.