OpenSUSE Planet News Roundup and Tumbleweed's Weekly Review

Dear Tumbleweed users and hackers,

This week, the various maintainers have been busy like usual, but the number of snapshots we managed to publish was slightly lower than in ‘normal’ weeks. Of the 5 snapshots built, we could only release 3 (0627, 0628, and 0630). The main issue causing discarded snapshots is the update to podman 6.0, which requires a few other modules to remain in sync. Things like buildah, skopeo, netavark – and it so happens that some slipped through in a snapshot but were then detected by openQA as not working as intended. That stack is still taking some time to ‘get right’.

The three published snapshots brought you these changes: [...]