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This is the Linux distro that convinced me to finally uninstall Windows
Quoting: This is the Linux distro that convinced me to finally uninstall Windows —
For nearly 10 years, I dual-booted Linux and Windows. I had a Windows partition that I used to ensure general compatibility with popular applications and a Linux distro for my personal use, but I could never quite make myself fully commit to Linux. There was always a nagging "what if" hanging around over my head.
Simultaneously, Microsoft's development of Windows has felt almost a little hostile—forced AI integration, buggy updates that break core features, unnecessary hardware requirements, and a bloated base OS all pushed me away from the operating system.
Kubuntu, a spin on Ubuntu, finally convinced me to make the shift permanent.