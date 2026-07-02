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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jul 02, 2026,

updated Jul 02, 2026



Quoting: Samsung A54 report 12 - One UI 8.5 update and more —

We have reached the end of another happy report. And by happy, I mean, not. Using this A54 has always been a chore, from day one. My resentment had dipped a bit recently, if you read my recent reports, but now, it seems, it ought to spike up again. To Samsung's credit, after I did my Android 16 testing on both the Fairphone and the Pixel, Samsung's wild games and nonsense feel a bit less wild than before. But that's like saying losing one leg in a freak badger accident is better than losing two legs. No winning there. That said, Samsung offers a prettier UI than other Android vendors, it gives you security features earlier, and you get toggles for some options that others don't do. Then it ruins these good things with an avalanche of pointless apps and AI dystopia. But really, the non-Samsung Android experience made me dislike Samsung's work less. Yeah.

All in all, the A54 remains consistent - I don't like it. One UI 8.5 is okayish, sort of, but the transparency thingie is so yesterday, and I have no desire for anything AI or such. The performance remains good and unchanged compared to the early days, which is great - can't say the same for the battery. The visuals and the audio are excellent. Ah, such a tragic duality. But there's no winning in the smartphone space. You are a plebe and you must suffer. With these words of enlightenment, I bid you farewell.