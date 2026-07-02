Probably the biggest change for Python over the last five years or so is the advent of the "free-threaded" version of the language, which removes the global interpreter lock (GIL) and allows multiple threads to run in parallel in the interpreter. At PyCon US 2026, held in Long Beach, California in mid-May, longtime CPython core developer (and current steering council member) Thomas Wouters gave a talk about the feature. He looked at the motivation behind the GIL-removal efforts, some history, the current status of the free-threaded interpreter, and provided a prediction on where it all leads.

He began by noting that he has been doing CPython core development for about 25 years at this point and has been on the steering council for five of the last six years. The steering council is the body that determines the path forward for language features, including free threading. Beyond that, he works for Meta on the free-threaded interpreter and other things. While it was not entirely relevant to the talk, he noted that he has three cats, while putting up slides to show them. ""In an alternate universe, there's a version of this talk where I use my cats as my slides"", he said to laughter and applause.